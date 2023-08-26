Travelers United’s choice to sue Hyatt over its “junk fee” practices fits into a broader storyline about travel junk fees being in the limelight ever since President Joe Biden referred to travel fees in his 2023 State of the Union address.

Travelers United filed the case in Washington, D.C., whose laws require transparent upfront pricing — which the activist group alleges Hyatt isn’t providing.

Lauren Wolfe of Travelers United said yesterday the advocacy group plans to file similar lawsuits against other hotel groups.

From the suit:

“Since at least 2020, Hyatt has been systemically cheating consumers out of tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars each year by falsely advertising its hotel room rates,” the lawsuit claims. Rather than disclosing the full cost of its hotel rooms upfront, Hyatt instead adds on last-minute “destination fees,” “resort fees” and other similar charges that are really part of the daily room rate. The goal of Hyatt’s false advertising is to convince consumers shopping for a hotel room that a Hyatt room is cheaper than it is.”

—The lawsuit (embedded below)

We asked Hyatt for a comment yesterday, but haven’t received a response.

Travel commentator Gary Leff blogged that “This is an industry-wide problem, not a Hyatt problem.”

Yet broadly, some consumers seem to take the the industry practice of drip pricing in stride. One study found that guests dropped their online ratings by only a small percentage after they faced “surprise” fees and booked anyway.