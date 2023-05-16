South Korean company Yanolja Cloud, which offers AI-based SaaS solutions for the hospitality and leisure industries, has acquired Israeli B2B travel tech provider Go Global Travel.

Go Global Travel distributes its inventory of hotels and other travel products from 200 countries to over 20,000 client partners. Through this acquisition, Yanolja Cloud has significantly expanded its travel and hospitality inventory which will further enhance its solution offerings and differentiation.

In addition, Yanolja Cloud member companies can benefit from greater personalization and AI-based automation, resulting from this acquisition.

Business Traveler on the move. Source: Unsplash

“Yanolja Cloud is made up of member companies from around the world, all with a different history and expertise,” said Kim Jong-yoon, co-CEO of Yanolja Cloud. “We welcome Go Global Travel as our latest member company which will help us further fulfill our vision of leading the digital transformation of hospitality and leisure properties everywhere. I look forward to seeing the future innovation that will be born from this acquisition.”

Yanolja Cloud will also distribute its Asian inventory through Go Global Travels platform channels and online and offline travel agencies worldwide, including North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

“I am so proud of what Go Global Travel and its employees around the world have achieved since its founding over 20 years ago,” said Ophir Ben-Ezra, chairman of Go Global Travel. “I look forward to continuing to provide the same high-level of products and service to our client partners while being able to offer new inventory as well as innovative solutions from across Yanolja Cloud, including Booking Engines, Property and Revenue Management Software and more.”