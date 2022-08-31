When travelers plan weekend getaways, they are generally booking more expensive flights than if they departed on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, five years’ worth of Google Flights airfare data show.

American Airlines and JetBlue planes. Source: Sean Davis, Flickr.com https://flic.kr/p/2n6E6sk

In fact, it has been 12 percent cheaper to book getaway flights on these weekdays than over a weekend, and it’s 20 percent more frugal when when just considering U.S. domestic flights, Google found. Sundays has averaged the most expensive day to fly.

Google published these nuggets about airfares Wednesday, as well as others, including: