Emirates has launched its City Check-in and Travel Store in the heart of Dubai’s bustling financial district, featuring Sara, a portable robotic check-in assistant, who will assist customers when booking their travels, checking-in for flights and dropping off their luggage.

Credit: Emirates

Situated at ICD Brookfield Place, the remote check-in centre will enable customers to commence their travel experience by utilizing self check-in kiosks, dedicated desks with Emirates agents, or with the aid of Sara, as they check in any time of the day from 8:00am to 10:00pm, while also being able to drop luggage as early as 24 hours and up to 4 hours before a flight.

Sara has the ability to match faces with scanned passports, check passengers in, and guide them to the luggage drop area.

“Emirates City Check In is our latest addition to the Emirates travel experience, showing our commitment to providing customers with an array of check-in options,” said Adel al Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer.

“We are pleased to collaborate with ICD Brookfield on this project and look forward to providing our customers with more technology-focused solutions in the future.”

Credit: Emirates

Emirates passengers holding valid boarding passes will also enjoy complimentary access to selected lifestyle facilities within the venue, with exclusive discounts and special offers for the various restaurants, gyms, and luxury stores on site, providing them with an opportunity to explore the area or relax before their flight.

The evolution of technology has significantly impacted the world of travel, revolutionizing the way people plan, book, and experience their trips. Today, customers expect a seamless and convenient experience, and technology has made this possible.

At the 2023 Skift IDEA Awards, we are looking for the most innovative travel technologies that drives experiential outcomes, from mobile applications to online booking systems, self-service kiosks, and other advanced technologies.

Do you have an innovative Travel Technology product that deserves recognition? Head to the Skift IDEA Awards and start your submission today.