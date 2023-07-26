Certares, a private equity firm that invests in travel, said on Wednesday it had closed its first real estate hospitality fund, with $284 million of equity commitments.

The fund is acquiring hospitality real estate assets in U.S. growth markets. It has already made investments in 10 hotels that together have more than 2,100 keys.

The New York-based investments specialist has invested heavily in travel companies — most prominently American Express Global Business Travel, car rental brand Hertz, the airline Azul, and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings.

“A targeted real estate strategy is a natural extension of our experience in travel and hospitality,” said Greg O’Hara, founder and senior managing director at Certares.

The 10 hotels that Certares has made investments in include:

AC Hotel Santa Rosa Sonoma Wine Country

Sea Crest Beach Hotel in Cape Cod

Courtyard San Diego Downtown

EAST Miami in downtown Miami

Ashore Resort & Beach Club in Ocean City, Maryland

Doubletree Suites Doheny Beach in Dana Point, California

Embassy Suites Midtown Atlanta

Hilton San Antonio Hill Country

Le Meridien Tampa

The ARC Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The fund’s operators can take advantage of Certares’ leisure and business travel distribution assets, which it said “enhance demand and provide market intelligence for the hotels.”

The fund has an active pipeline of new investments, said Nolan Hecht, senior managing director and head of real estate at Certares, in a statement. Hecht previously oversaw hotel investment and asset management at Square Mile Capital Management.