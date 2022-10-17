The following excerpt is from today’s edition of Daily Lodging Report, a subscription newsletter.

The Hoxton is set to expand its global community, with seven hotels lined up to open in some of Europe’s key cities by early 2024.

The Hoxton will open its fourth London hotel in Shepherd’s Bush this December, followed by a huge 18 months with openings in Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Edinburgh, Vienna and Dublin.

The hotels are:

Shepherd’s Bush with 237 rooms

Brussels, opening spring 2023 with 198 rooms

Amsterdam, opening in spring 2023, the second property in the Eastern Docklands district, will offer 136 rooms

Berlin, opening in summer 2023 with 234 rooms;

the 211-room Edinburgh property is opening in the summer 2023;

Vienna will be opening in late 2023 with 196 rooms;

…and opening in 2024 in Dublin with 129 rooms.

