Greek startup Blueground has bought corporate housing specialist Travelers Haven to grow its footprint across the U.S.

Denver-based Travelers Haven sources apartments on-demand through its software and a network of vendors, giving it access to up to 20,000 U.S. cities.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Travelers Haven reported $100 million of revenue in 2022.

Blueground focuses on urban centers, with apartments in 11 cities in the U.S. and 19 cities internationally. It said the combined organization will employ 1,200 people, and is expected to reach over $600 million in revenue in 2023.

Traveler’s Haven currently employs 100 people. “Nobody will be laid off following the acquisition, and their day-to-day work will not change as a result as the two companies will continue to operate independently for the near future,” a spokesperson said.

This acquisition is also expected to add more clients to Blueground for Business, its corporate service division for human resource and travel managers.