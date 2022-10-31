BWH Hotel Group debuted on Monday its 19th brand — Home by BWH — in the midscale extended-stay segment. It’s available for developers for new construction at the start and for conversions of existing properties over time.

“The extended-stay segment has been outperforming the industry, is driving 25 percent higher revenue than in 2019, and it is showing no signs of slowing down,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer, BWH Hotel Group.

Best Western’s brands — Executive Residency by Best Western and SureStay Studio by Best Western — cover a couple segments of the extended-stay market. But the company wanted to offer developers and customers an extra brand with different price points and a more optional, flexible approach to amenities.

“We know that extended-stay is an important market segment and there is tremendous demand for more options in this category,” said Larry Cuculic, president and CEO.

The Phoenix-based company revealed a prototype for the new brand at a convention in Cleveland. It said that the brand had a “strong pipeline,” but it didn’t specify how many partners had signed up for the brand yet.

Privately held BWH Hotel Group has more than 4,000 hotels, with hundreds more in development, across three companies: Best Western Hotels & Resorts, WorldHotels Collection, and SureStay Hotel Group.