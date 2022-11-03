Airbnb executives have talked a lot about how they have reduced their spending on performance marketing (think buying ads in Google search results) to focus on brand marketing (think subway posters advertising the company’s new “OMG” category of properties). So how much do they spend on it?

The short-term rental giant didn’t break out its brand marketing as a share of sales and marketing expenses in its early financial results, after it went public in December 2020.

This year, though, it has begun to provide a touch more color, though not enough detail for a full picture.

The company disclose how much it spends on performance marketing. Yet it has begun disclosing its year-over-year increases in search engine marketing and advertising spend. In the first nine months of the year, its search engine marketing and advertising expenditure rose by $76.9 million year-over-year. We don’t know what the total amount was in 2021 to compare it to, however.

The bump in performance marketing represented a comparatively smaller increase than the company’s expenditure on brand marketing.

In the first nine months this year, the company spent $771.9 million it spent on “brand and performance marketing,” according to financial filings published on Thursday. Of that, $202 million, or 26 percent, represented increased spending on specific brand marketing campaigns.

Again, while we don’t know what the 2021 total spending for brand marketing was in comparison, the increase in brand campaign spending was two-and-a-half times as much as the increase on performance marketing.

The company’s other sales and marketing costs included personnel-related expenses such as for its communications teams and for “policy,” which it spent a separate $335.7 million on in the first nine months of the year, representing a 3 percent increase.

Brand marketing is critical to the company’s ability to continue to attract guests and hosts through direct and unpaid channels, which executives say are cheaper than advertising on Google, Facebook, and other channels.

One of the brand campaigns was around its “OMG” category of properties. Since the category’s introduction, the OMG listings have been viewed more than 300 million views, the company claimed.

Boosting Incentive Payments to Customers?

An unspecified amount of Airbnb’s other sales and marketing money was used for referral incentives and coupons. The company has for years made payments to customers via referral programs. Airbnb typically offers a coupon credit for a future booking after a person refers someone to the online agency and that new customer completes their first stay.

The company doesn’t spell out how much it spends on these incentive programs. It mostly lumps the amount along with refunds it offers to customers upset with something going wrong in their Airbnb experience.

Intriguingly, the total number of customer payouts for incentives and refunds has increased this year. In the comparable third quarters in 2020 and 2021, Airbnb kept these sums at about $85 million. But in the third quarter of 2022, the total number of incentive payments and refunds rose to $152 million. That was 78 percent more.

Have refunds gone up as the pandemic has ended? Perhaps. But it’s also possible that the company instead increased its referral and related marketing programs, such as where it offers coupons. The company hasn’t disclosed details.

Energy Credits for Hosts in Britain?

On Thursday, the company debuted another type of brand-boosting program. In the UK, Airbnb debuted a sustainable hosting fund worth about $1.1 million (£1 million) to help property managers who want to make their lodging more energy efficient.

Many hosts are struggling to cope with spiking energy costs in the UK because Russia is disrupting energy supplies to Europe during its war on Ukraine.

Airbnb will make grants to hosts of about $3,300 (£3,000). Qualifying actions include switching to a more energy-efficient boiler or heat pump and insulating a roof. Details are at the company’s sustainability fund site.

Overall, Airbnb appears to have found alternatives to paid performance marketing to be more cost-effective than other types of marketing for its target customer segments. For more context, watch Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky explain the company’s strategy in this video from Skift Global Forum 2022.