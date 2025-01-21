TikTok’s Near Death, Hotels and Trump and Agoda's Sustainability Fund

Today’s episode looks at TikTok’s reprieve, what hotels want from Trump, and Agoda’s eco-friendly push.

The hotel industry is optimistic about potential tax cuts and worker visas under Trump's administration, which could significantly impact business. The possible TikTok ban in the U.S. threatens to disrupt travel marketing, prompting brands to seek alternative platforms. Additionally, Agoda has introduced a Sustainable Tourism Impact Fund to aid small businesses in Southeast Asia, offering them low-interest loans to promote sustainable practices.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Tuesday, January 21. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Donald Trump’s return to the White House has some in the hotel industry hopeful for policies that will help boost business. Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill reports tax cuts and worker visas are at the top of the list.

O’Neill notes the hotels are particularly focused on the fate of key business tax provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Trump campaigned on extending provisions that are set to expire by the end of the year. Two hotel industry representatives recently told Skift that businesses could see a 33% tax increase if the provisions expire.

In addition, some hotel executives prefer immigration reform that allows more temporary workers under H-2B temporary visas while reducing illegal immigration. O’Neill writes the hotel industry has long coveted seasonal workers, especially for remote resort locations lacking large local populations.

TikTok announced it would restore access in the U.S. after President Trump extended the deadline for ByteDance to find an approved buyer, preventing a federal ban from taking effect. Over the weekend, the app became unavailable on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, and existing users saw messages stating TikTok was no longer accessible.

With over 170 million American users, TikTok plays a massive role in travel marketing, helping brands like Expedia and Disney Parks reach large audiences and drive bookings. A ban could significantly impact the travel industry, forcing brands to shift marketing strategies to platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Trump confirmed he would sign an executive order to delay enforcement, allowing U.S. companies to continue using TikTok without penalties, Experiences Reporter Jade Wilson writes. While some U.S. users explore TikTok alternatives like Lemon8 and Xiaohongshu, brands may need to diversify and adapt to a changing digital marketing landscape.

Finally, India-based online travel agency Agoda unveiled the launch of its Sustainable Tourism Impact Fund on Monday, reports Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia.

Agoda announced the initiative at the ASEAN Tourism Forum in Malaysia. The fund aims to provide financial support to small businesses in Southeast Asia to promote sustainable practices. The fund offers low-interest loans between $10,000 and $25,000 for eligible businesses.