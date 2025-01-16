Southwest’s Tardy Flights, New U.S. Transport Czar and Hotel Eco Commitments

Today's episode looks at a lawsuit for late flights, the likely new U.S. transportation czar, and hotels and sustainability.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines over persistent delays on specific routes, while Sean Duffy, the nominee for Transportation Secretary, addressed aviation safety in his Senate hearing. Additionally, a report reveals that although most hotels have plans to cut emissions, few currently use renewable energy, highlighting a gap between commitments and actions.

Skift Daily Briefing Podcast Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.





Good morning from Skift. It’s Thursday, January 16, and here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

First, the U.S. Department of Transportation has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, alleging the operation of chronically delayed flights that have disrupted passengers’ travel plans. The department’s investigation identified two specific routes—one between Chicago Midway and Oakland, and another between Baltimore and Cleveland—that experienced persistent delays over a five-month period in 2022. Southwest has expressed disappointment with the lawsuit, emphasizing its long-term performance record and questioning the focus on these isolated incidents.

Listen Now

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Youtube | RSS

In other news, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Transportation Secretary, former Representative, Fox Business host, and reality show contestant Sean Duffy, appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee. During his confirmation hearing Wednesday, Duffy received bipartisan support and addressed several key issues, including the need for stringent safety measures at Boeing, potential changes to the pilot retirement age, and the influence of private sector figures like Elon Musk on Federal Aviation Administration policies. Duffy emphasized a commitment to restoring confidence in aviation safety and advocated for merit-based hiring practices within the transportation sector – a touch of irony considering his complete lack of transportation expertise.

Turning to the hospitality industry, a recent report by the World Travel and Tourism Council and Greenview reveals that while over 90% of surveyed hotels worldwide have plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, only about 6% currently utilize renewable energy sources. The report highlights a significant increase in hotels tracking their emissions, yet underscores a gap between environmental commitments and tangible actions, particularly in energy consumption. Additionally, the survey notes that some hotels are adopting measures such as green vehicle fleets and resource-saving programs to mitigate their environmental impact.