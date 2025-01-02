Creador Acquires Indonesia’s MG Group: Targets Big Moves in Europe, Middle East

Creador is banking on MG’s low-cost platform to shake up key markets like North Asia and Europe. The challenge? Scaling globally while keeping MG’s lean and efficient DNA intact.

Creador, a private equity firm, has acquired a controlling stake in Indonesia's MG Group to facilitate its global expansion, with a focus on North Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. MG Group's platform, MG Jarvis, is being upgraded to offer advanced features like dynamic pricing and improved connectivity, which are expected to enhance its position in the B2B hospitality market. Creador has set clear metrics for success, including revenue growth and market share expansion, while emphasizing sustainability and innovation as key components of their strategy.

Private equity firm Creador has acquired a controlling stake in Southeast Asian B2B hospitality marketplace MG Group, positioning the company for global expansion.

Founded in Indonesia, MG Group connects over 8,000 global buyers with more than 350,000 accommodation suppliers.

Creador aims to leverage the MG platform: MG Jarvis and its network to capitalize on the surging demand for travel services in Asia and beyond.

The private equity firm has set its sights on “high-potential markets” in North Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, aiming to replicate MG’s Southeast Asian success on a global scale.

These regions, according to Mizran Nahar, director and MG deal lead at Creador, present opportunities for MG’s tech-driven, low-cost model.

MG Group’s proven business model and rapid growth — nearly 50% year-over-year — made it an attractive investment, Nahar told Skift exclusively. “MG is not just a regional leader but a platform with the DNA to scale globally. We aim to build MG into a global powerhouse for B2B hospitality,” he said.

MG’s Global Aspirations

According to Brett Henry, president director and CEO at MG Group, the partnership with Creador will accelerate its global ambitions. “In 2025, nearly half of MG’s revenues, on both the supply and demand side, were driven by hotels and B2B buyers outside of Indonesia,” Henry told Skift. “We’ll focus on penetrating new markets, particularly those dominated by legacy players with high-cost structures.”

Henry acknowledged the challenges of scaling globally while adapting to regional nuances. “The challenge is tailoring our approach to different regions while staying true to our super-lean DNA,” he said.

Indonesia-based Dwidayatour, Panorama Group and Smailing Tour as well as Singapore’s Northstar, are some of the earlier investors in MG Group.

“With this investment, we are building a global platform from the world’s fastest-growing region,” Creador’s founder and CEO, Brahmal Vasudevan, said in a statement.

The Tech Edge: MG Jarvis

MG’s tech-driven approach is a key differentiator. MG Jarvis, the company’s microservices-based platform, “enables hotels to ensure their product, rates and availability only go into the channels they intend.”

Jarvis is undergoing significant upgrades in 2025, including dynamic pricing algorithms, accelerated connectivity, and improved cache technologies. “Our goal is to make Jarvis the smartest, most efficient platform in B2B hospitality,” said Henry.

These improvements aim to provide better pricing, broader inventory, and faster delivery—value propositions MG believes competitors can’t match. “With Creador’s support, we’ll deepen our low-cost leadership while expanding our supply network and improving technology,” Henry said.

B2B channels generate over $100 billion in sales annually for the global hotel industry, providing access to “hard-to-get business,” such as longer stays, extended lead times, and lower cancellation rates.

Creador’s Success Metrics

The acquisition comes at a time when Asia leads global travel growth, fueled by a burgeoning middle class, rapid urbanization, increasing digital adoption and a youthful population eager to explore.

“Urbanization and the rising middle class are fueling the high growth of both domestic and cross border travel. Southeast Asia and Asia at large are the epicenters of this growth,” Nahar said.

For Creador, the acquisition is more than just a financial investment. “This aligns with our vision to back companies that leverage Asia’s dynamism to disrupt global markets,” Nahar said.

Creador has set clear metrics for success of the acquisition: revenue growth, market share expansion, and profitability. “We’ll track the growth in MG’s international footprint, particularly in new markets, and improvements in operational efficiency through tech advancements. By year five, success will mean MG being recognized as a leading global B2B hospitality marketplace — not just in scale but also in innovation and customer satisfaction,” Nahar said.

Committed to embedding sustainability into its operations, Creador emphasized the importance of promoting eco-friendly accommodations and optimizing platform efficiency to reduce its carbon footprint.

“The long-term goal for MG,” said Henry, “is to scale smarter, deliver better, and disrupt harder.”