American Airlines Briefly Pauses All Flights Due to Technical Issue
American Airlines temporarily paused all its flights out of the U.S. Tuesday morning after facing a technical issue.
The Federal Aviation Administration posted a nationwide ground stop for the carrier’s flights in an advisory issued on Tuesday.
The ground stop was lifted around an hour later, but it’s likely that there will still be residual delays and cancellations from the disruption.
American said a vendor technology issue was the cause of the brief ground stop.
“It’s all hands on deck as our team is working diligently to get customers where they need to go as quickly as possible,” the carrier said in a statement.
The ground stop happened as the airline industry is anticipating one of its busiest holiday travel seasons on record.
Airlines for America, the trade group that represents most major U.S. airlines, said the industry is expecting to fly 54 million passengers between December 19 and January 6.
