Airlines

American Airlines Briefly Pauses All Flights Due to Technical Issue

Meghna Maharishi photo
Meghna Maharishi
Today at 7:52 AM EST
American Airlines jet

Skift Take

American is stopping all its flights amid a busy holiday travel season, one where the industry is expecting to fly as many as 54 million passengers.
American Airlines temporarily paused all its flights out of the U.S. Tuesday morning after facing a technical issue. 

The Federal Aviation Administration posted a nationwide ground stop for the carrier’s flights in an advisory issued on Tuesday.

The ground stop was lifted around an hour later, but it’s likely that there will still be residual delays and cancellations from the disruption.

American said a vendor technology issue was the cause of the brief ground stop.

“It’s all hands on deck as our team is working diligently to get customers where they need to go as quickly as possible,” the carrier said in a statement.

The ground stop happened as the airline industry is anticipating one of its busiest holiday travel seasons on record.

Airlines for America, the trade group that represents most major U.S. airlines, said the industry is expecting to fly 54 million passengers between December 19 and January 6. 

Airlines Sector Stock Index Performance Year-to-Date

What am I looking at? The performance of airline sector stocks within the ST200. The index includes companies publicly traded across global markets including network carriers, low-cost carriers, and other related companies.

The Skift Travel 200 (ST200) combines the financial performance of nearly 200 travel companies worth more than a trillion dollars into a single number. See more airlines sector financial performance

Read the full methodology behind the Skift Travel 200.

Tags: american airlines, business travel, faa, jet stream, per diem

Photo Credit: American Airlines aircraft. TJDarmstadt/Wikimedia Commons Wikimedia Commons / TJDarmstadt

