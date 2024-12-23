Hyatt in Talks to Acquire Playa Hotels in All-Inclusive Resort Push

Ever since Hyatt acquired Apple Leisure Group for $2.7 billion in 2021, it has been expanding its presence in the all-inclusive resort segment, which has gone upscale in recent years.

Hyatt Hotels is in exclusive negotiations to acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts, aiming to expand its presence in the upscale all-inclusive resort market in the Caribbean and Mexico. Playa's board has evaluated multiple proposals to boost shareholder value, but no purchase price has been disclosed publicly. The talks, advised by PJT Partners and Hogan Lovells, are set to continue until February, though a deal is not guaranteed.

Hyatt Hotels said Monday it’s in exclusive talks to potentially acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts, a move that would significantly expand its presence in the upscale all-inclusive resort market across the Caribbean and Mexico.

The announcement comes after Playa’s board evaluated multiple opportunities to maximize shareholder value, engaging with several potential buyers.

No purchase price was publicly proposed, and the companies declined an immediate request for further comment on the talks.

“This would be a highly complementary acquisition for Hyatt,” said Alan Woinski, editor of Skift’s Daily Lodging Report. “They already work with Playa on a few Hyatt resorts, but this would give Hyatt additional locations in resort areas, more inroads into all-inclusive and potentially a new customer base for the company to target.”

Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt, said in a statement: “Playa has been a valuable partner for many years, is one of the world’s strongest operators of all-inclusive resorts, and owns a premier portfolio of high-quality, high-end all-inclusive resorts in iconic locations and key markets across the Caribbean and Mexico.

Playa Chairman and CEO Bruce Wardinski called Hyatt’s interest “a testament to the strength of our business.”

All-Inclusive Resorts as Hot Segment

Playa operates all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean. A potential acquisition would expand Hyatt’s presence in this growing segment. Hyatt in 2021 bought Apple Leisure Group in a $2.7 billion deal.

Earlier this year, Hyatt entered a joint venture with Spanish tourism group Grupo Piñero to add 23 resorts.

Other major hotel chains are aggressively expanding their all-inclusive resort portfolios. Marriott International, leading the charge, has grown from one to 30 all-inclusive properties and has begun rolling out its first Ritz-Carlton and W Hotel all-inclusive resorts. Moves included a transformation of the Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa into an all-inclusive format

Hilton has increased its Caribbean and Latin American all-inclusive footprint by 75% since the pandemic.

Industry momentum continues with IHG partnering with Iberostar Hotels & Resorts to add 70 properties, and Accor’s joint venture Ennismore targeting 50 resorts in three years.

Playa, a resort operator that trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange, has retained PJT Partners as financial advisor and Hogan Lovells as legal counsel.

“For Playa shareholders, it has been a rocky last few years with a lot of volatility, but if this deal goes forward, it will most likely result in Playa shareholders getting a new high share price,” Woinski said.

The talks run until February 3, and the companies cautioned that a deal is not guaranteed.

