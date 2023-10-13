Inflation may stay higher for longer. That may fuel interest in all-inclusive resorts, which charge one upfront price.

Skift’s Daily Lodging Report is a subscription-required, email-only newsletter read by anyone and everyone in the hotel investor, owner, and operator space, including CEOs of some of the industry’s top brands. It covers North America and Asia Pacific with two separate regional editions.

Here are the top stories from the Daily Lodging Report newsletter in the past week. Get news on hotel deals, development, stocks, and career moves. Sign up here now.

All-inclusive resorts have had a downmarket reputation, but many hotel groups have been working to change that with announcements of upscale versions. This trend is driven by demand from a segment of travelers responding to rising inflation by seeking no-surprise vacations at one upfront price.

Hotel Group Expansions

Marriott, the world’s largest hospitality company, has this year cited the all-inclusive segment as a key growth area. In a three-year window, Marriott went from having one all-inclusive to 30, with more in the pipeline. It’s currently working on its first Ritz-Carlton all-inclusive resort, Forbes reported. It’s planning a W Hotel all-inclusive to open in 2025 in the Dominican Republic, and it’s already opened a Westin all-inclusive in Brazil last year.

Hyatt has also made strides, too. Its $2.7 billion acquisition of Apple Leisure Group in 2021 made it the world’s largest operator of luxury all-inclusives.

Hilton has grown its all-inclusive room footprint in the Caribbean and Latin America by more than 75% since the pandemic. Its upcoming openings include the Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe.

Meanwhile, Ennismore, a joint venture with Accor, plans to grow its portfolio to 50 resorts in the next three years.

And IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) has this year been onboarding 70 all-inclusives as part of a long-term agreement with Spain’s Iberostar Hotels & Resorts.

New All-Inclusive Resorts

Here’s a roundup up of new all-inclusive resorts recently opened or announced.

Wyndham Grand is now taking reservations for its newest resort, the 422-room, all-inclusive Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle Resort & Spa. The secluded, oceanfront hotel marks the brand’s entry into the island and opened on October 12 with select amenities, followed by a formal Grand Opening in early 2024. The all-new construction resort boasts more than 10 dining venues and a spa with a pool area and relaxation deck, along with a fitness center and a yoga center. Additional amenities include 15,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, lagoon-style pools, a kids center, butler service, and tennis and pickle ball courts.

Hyatt is set to debut its newest all-inclusive Secrets resort in the Caribbean next month. The new Secrets Tulum Resort and Beach Club also opened on October 12. The resort includes 300 suites and one luxury villa. The resort has 15 dining concepts, Secrets Spa by Pevonia, and a Preferred Club.

Black Creek Mexico announced that affiliates of Alojica have completed the acquisition of the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa from an affiliate of Marriott International, Inc. The 433-room resort, located in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, is managed by an affiliate of Marriott International. Alojica plans for the property to undergo a transformational capital improvement plan to convert the property into All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy. Expect plentiful renovations.

Sandals Resorts International is opening its newest Sandals in the Caribbean next year, with the debut of the new Sandals St Vincent and the Grenadines. Set at the former Buccament Bay Resort, the new adults-only, all-inclusive resort will open its doors on March 27, 2024. The 50-acre resort will have 301 rooms and a collection of overwater villas called Vincy Overwater Two-Story Villas, multiple dining venues, and a Red Lane Spa.

The Ifuru Island Maldives celebrated its official opening on September 23. The lush natural island includes a one-kilometer-long beach. The resort offers Maldives’ first-ever permanent skydive dropzone and a Xanadu spa. Located in Raa Atoll, the resort offers 147 elegant beach suites and villas, including those with direct beach access and personal pools. There are six restaurants and four bars.