Marriott Buys Startup Postcard Cabins to Help Create Outdoor Lodging Brand

Marriott's tuck-in deal for Postcard Cabins is a nice payout for the startup's early investors, including Certares and Starwood Capital. The deal gives the hotel giant access to 1,200 cabins near parks that are drivable from urban hubs.

Marriott International is expanding into the outdoor hospitality market by acquiring Postcard Cabins, a startup with 1,200 tiny cabins, to create a nature-based travel brand. The acquisition is part of a broader strategy to tap into the growing interest in outdoor experiences, complemented by a long-term deal with Trailborn to include accommodations near national parks. Marriott plans to launch a new outdoor-focused collection in 2025, integrating these offerings into its network and loyalty program to cater to upscale travelers seeking nature adventures without compromising on amenities.

Marriott International is entering the outdoor hospitality market by acquiring Postcard Cabins. The company will use the startup’s portfolio of 1,200 tiny cabins in the U.S. to help build a hospitality brand focused on nature-based travel and outdoor recreation.

The deal was announced Thursday. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

“We’re seeing increasing interest in nature-immersive travel,” Leeny Oberg, Marriott’s chief financial officer and executive vice president of development, said in a statement. The expansion will offer “more accommodations and experiences in awe-inspiring destinations” for both frequent hikers and people new to outdoor recreation.

Postcard Cabins, formerly known as Getaway, has seen rapid growth since its founding in 2015. The company previously raised $81.8 million in venture funding, including a $41.7 million Series C round led by Certares and a $22.5 million Series B round led by Starwood Capital in 2019, as Skift reported.

Jon Staff, founder and CEO, created Postcard Cabins first under the name Getaway a decade ago. The brand’s 136-square-foot cabins are positioned within two hours of major cities and have a theme of disconnection. It more recently introduced sales of cabin groups to support family gatherings and wellness retreats.

Long-Term Deal With Trailborn, Too

Marriott also said Thursday that it would execute a long-term marketing and distribution agreement with Trailborn, which offers stays at professionally run accommodations near U.S. national parks and outdoor destinations, such as Rocky Mountain National Park and the Grand Canyon.

The deal will add 559 hotel rooms to Marriott’s system. Trailborn plans additional sites in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, and Mendocino, California.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott plans to integrate both brands into a new outdoor-focused collection launching in 2025. The collection will target travelers seeking nature experiences without sacrificing amenities.



A Bet on the Outdoors

The moves signal Marriott’s recognition of shifting travel preferences as consumers increasingly seek outdoor experiences while maintaining access to modern amenities. The company said the new collection will focus on upscale and upper-upscale accommodations, providing conversion opportunities for property owners looking to join Marriott’s network.

Marriott expects to integrate both Postcard Cabins’ and Trailborn’s portfolios into its booking systems and its loyalty program at some point next year.

In sync with the trend, Marriott president and CEO Anthony Capuano said in September that Marriott had begun rolling out its first tented safari camps on the Masai Mara in Kenya, first under the JW brand.

