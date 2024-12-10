Q&A: The Next Generation of Travel Protection Is Here

Travel should be an escape, not a source of stress. Yet, while two-thirds of travelers describe their vacations as focused on rest and relaxation according to Allianz Partners, travel disruptions — ranging from weather delays to operational issues to medical emergencies — risk derailing these plans. In response, Allianz Partners is evolving beyond traditional travel insurance toward proactive support models emphasizing ease and peace of mind, transforming customer care from merely protecting travelers financially to removing barriers to relaxation and enjoyment.

Recent data from Skift and Allianz Partners underscores this trend, with 75 percent of travelers valuing the reassurance that trip protection offers and more than 60 percent willing to pay extra for 24/7, human-centered service. The future of travel protection lies in travel companionship, supporting customers at every stage with fast, frictionless solutions such as on-demand support, proactive compensation, and real-time updates.

SkiftX spoke with Jeff Wright, CEO of Allianz Partners US, to explore how these trends are reshaping how travel brands serve customers.

SkiftX: How have customer expectations evolved around how companies respond to travel disruptions?

Jeff Wright, CEO of Allianz Partners US

Jeff Wright: Over the last few years, travelers have experienced all kinds of travel disruptions — from extreme weather and operational disruptions to technology glitches and a global pandemic — and everything in between. While unpredictability has become a common aspect of travel, travelers still desire genuine, compassionate service when challenges arise. Travelers seek brands that can swiftly get them back on track or, even better, help them anticipate and potentially avoid disruptions altogether.

Travel disruptions can quickly introduce stress and uncertainty into the travel experience. In these moments of great need and unpredictability, travelers are looking for a frictionless solution delivered quickly. Digital solutions are essential, but in certain circumstances, consumers appreciate a human touch to build confidence that a solution is on the way. Consumers expect travel brands to do all of this.

What trends are driving the demand for proactive and supportive travel experiences?

A report we produced with Skift, Decoding Traveler Preferences: How Travel Companies Should Rethink the Customer Experience, identified a few trends.

Travelers seek personalized solutions based on their trip and risk appetite level. For example, while consumers may not need emergency medical benefits for domestic travel, they almost certainly do when traveling internationally.

There is also a clear demand for easily accessible and user-friendly digital services, particularly among younger generations. Travelers want the convenience of managing their trips through mobile apps and expect the same service level from their travel insurers. Services such as proactive delay benefits, lost luggage support, and one-click medical access are increasingly important.

Finally, the report shows travelers are willing to pay extra for live, human customer service. While chatbots and AI-enabled customer care can resolve quick issues, travelers are looking for an empathetic human on the other end of the line to help them resolve their complex travel challenges and give them peace of mind.

How is Allianz Partners adapting to better meet these expectations?

Over the last few years, we’ve built our business around providing a superior customer experience. Our industry-leading Voice of the Customer program helps us continually stay in touch with customer feedback, which informs all aspects of our business — including product development, marketing, our claims process, and much more.

We continually consider how best to support our customers during their travels, ensuring we are there for them when needed by providing seamless solutions. We hope our customers’ travels are seamless, but things happen. We want our customers to use our product every time they need it. How valuable will you consider travel insurance if you can’t use it or if you think it’s too hard or not worth the hassle?

Allianz Partners has evolved into a “travel companion.” What does that mean for travelers?

Traditionally, travel insurance has served as a financial risk mitigation tool. Today’s travelers, however, need more. As Allianz Partners Chief Travel Officer Anna Kofoed described at Skift Global Forum, our role has expanded to that of an advisor and problem-solver throughout the journey.

We have built frictionless ways for our consumers to access policy benefits and travel services. Digital solutions like our Allyz TravelSmart app exemplify this shift, offering safety alerts, flight tracking, doctor appointments in over 80 countries, emergency assistance services, and more.

Younger travelers especially value these digital services that allow them to be in control of their travel plans. Customers can always pick up a phone and call our Assistance services, but many of today’s customers prefer a more self-service approach. We can help with both challenges by putting the necessary information at the traveler’s fingertips through the mobile app.

As part of our role as a travel companion, we aim to ease travel-related inconveniences. For instance, we’re testing proactive trip delay benefits with Alaska Airlines. If a flight is delayed over two hours, customers automatically receive compensation. No questions asked, no claims required. We’re excited to expand on innovations like this in the future.

Why does human-centered service remain essential despite the rise of digital tools?

Digital tools simplify tasks and streamline processes, but when faced with unpredictable situations, travelers value a calm, empathetic voice on the other end of the phone that can help.

This is the magic of what we do. Whether a customer breaks their foot in Europe, is stuck overnight in New York, or needs medical transportation back from South America, our customer service and assistance teams help customers navigate all sorts of situations with kind, thoughtful service.

How will customer care and travel companionship evolve as technology advances?

Technology is a critical lever that will allow us to keep pace with rising traveler expectations. As mentioned in the Skift + Allianz Partners report, travelers trust and value interaction. However, to enable these types of quality interactions at scale, we need to continue to invest in technology that drives superior customer experiences.

I’m not breaking any news here, but AI is a huge opportunity for Allianz Partners and the industry as a whole in the next few years. We’ve already enhanced our claims processes with AI, enabling proactive compensation and faster claim resolution. But that is just the beginning.

Looking forward, technology will dramatically increase the speed of customer care. Our customers will have concierge-level support to select products, get help while traveling, and file claims — all delivered immediately via technology. This will help us drive efficiencies in our business, freeing up our associates to deliver white-glove personalized services where needed, further enhancing the customer experience, and driving loyalty for Allianz Partners and our travel partners.

This content was created collaboratively by Allianz Partners and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.