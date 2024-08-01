2024 is set to be a record year in the travel business, but historically high consumer demand has also come with concerns about costs.
In the digital age, travelers appreciate advanced technology, but they’ve also made it clear they’re willing to pay more for better access to personal, human interactions. Travel insurance can help bridge the gap for many customers who prefer self-service for most aspects of their experience but also want the assurance that a human being will be available at a moment’s notice if they need a helping hand during their journey.
A new report from Skift and Allianz Partners takes a data-driven approach to explore why travel executives may benefit by reexamining what customers really value, recalibrating their customer service strategies, and seeking opportunities that will not only increase revenues but also turn momentary interactions into longer-lasting customer relationships.
Key Takeaways From This Report:
- Data from a new survey of more than 1,500 U.S. travelers and 350 U.S. travel executives
- 43 percent of U.S. leisure travelers said they prioritize “affordability” when they book: Find out why travelers are rethinking value in today’s high-priced travel market.
- 77 percent of travelers said a wider variety of purchase options could influence their choice of travel provider: See what they’re looking for — and what they’re not.
- 61 percent of travelers said they would pay a premium for 24/7 customer service: Learn how companies are using technology as the foundation, but not the face, of personalized customer service.
- 86 percent of executives believe that offering travel insurance can lead to better customer loyalty: Understand why consumers and companies see travel insurance as a unique solution.