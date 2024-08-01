2024 is set to be a record year in the travel business, but historically high consumer demand has also come with concerns about costs.

In the digital age, travelers appreciate advanced technology, but they’ve also made it clear they’re willing to pay more for better access to personal, human interactions. Travel insurance can help bridge the gap for many customers who prefer self-service for most aspects of their experience but also want the assurance that a human being will be available at a moment’s notice if they need a helping hand during their journey.

A new report from Skift and Allianz Partners takes a data-driven approach to explore why travel executives may benefit by reexamining what customers really value, recalibrating their customer service strategies, and seeking opportunities that will not only increase revenues but also turn momentary interactions into longer-lasting customer relationships.

Key Takeaways From This Report: