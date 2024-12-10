Travel Industry, Meet Your New VIP Clients: Pets!

The travel industry is officially going to the dogs — and the cats, and perhaps even the odd hedgehog. As customer demographics shift, so do traveler expectations — and pets are no longer being left at home. From Gen Z to empty-nesters, travelers are bringing their furry, feathered, and scaled companions along for the trip, reshaping the way the travel sector thinks about hospitality.

And this isn’t just a cute trend; it’s a fundamental shift in how people travel. When pet owners believe their trip isn’t complete unless Fido is there too, businesses that fail to adapt risk being left behind. Whether it’s pet-friendly hotel policies or airlines offering in-flight amenities for animals, the message is clear: the future of travel is pet-inclusive, and businesses that ignore it do so at their peril.

The Numbers Say It All

According to Allianz Partners USA’s Annual Vacation Confidence Index, pets now travel with nearly a quarter of senior travelers and over 40% of middle-aged travelers. The global pet travel services market was valued at $2 billion in 2023 and is expected to more than double to $4.6 billion by 2032, according to Polaris Market Research.

In 2023 “pet travel” was searched on Google over 19 million times annually in just the U.S.

Earlier this year, Tripadvisor launched a new consumer hub, offering a one-stop resource for pet-friendly travel.

While North America is anticipated to witness the largest market share for pet travel services, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate, according to Polaris.

Charl Albertyn, a China market specialist, notes a surge in pet-travel services. In China, the market grew by 15% in early 2024. And it’s not just pet-friendly hotels. From pet travel lounges to dedicated departure areas, airports and airlines, such as China Southern Airlines in Guangzhou, are stepping up to cater to this demand.

The pet industry, projected to grow 7% annually by 2030 according to Morgan Stanley, presents a lucrative opportunity for the travel sector to adapt to pet-inclusive demands. Spending per pet is expected to climb to $1,733 annually by 2030, more than doubling total industry spending to $261 billion from $122 billion in 2019.

This surge is largely fueled by younger pet owners, with 34% of those aged 18 to 34 planning to acquire a pet — an uptick from 28% in 2022. These demographics are reshaping travel norms, prioritizing pet preferences and premium experiences,

How Hotels are Responding

Hotels are introducing specialized pet packages and amenities. In Singapore, Amara Resort‘s “Pampered Paws” package invites guests to enjoy quality time with their dogs. The resort has expanded its offerings to cater to cat owners with the “Pampered Meows” package, one of the few in the region to welcome both dogs and cats.

The resort’s all-day dining restaurant, Sanctuary Tearoom, offers a special menu for pets, including high tea, pancakes, satay and ice-cream.

As Dawn Teo, chief operating officer of Amara Holdings, shared, “We see an average stay of two nights for these packages, mostly over weekends or public holidays. Guests come with dogs of all sizes, and we’ve even welcomed long-stay guests relocating or renovating their homes.”

In the pipeline at Amara are pet yoga for dogs and owners and a Heritage Trail map for pet-friendly hikes.

This shift has become more pronounced post-Covid, making pet-friendly options a vital aspect of the hospitality landscape, said John Toomey, chief sales & marketing officer — Marriott International, Asia Pacific excluding China.

“The pet-friendly segment is indeed becoming a significant revenue driver with more guests requesting for pet friendly rooms,” said Toomey.

As more travelers seek accommodations that allow them to bring their pets along, the demand for pet-friendly rooms has surged, particularly during weekends and holiday periods, which not only boosts occupancy rates but also encourages longer stays, Toomey pointed out.

“As more people choose to bring their pets along, hotels are adapting to meet this demand, offering unique services. This not only enhances the travel experience but also opens up new opportunities for the hospitality industry,” he said.

Dogs Lead the Pack

Guise Bule, founder of Roch Dog, which assigns ratings to hotels based on their pet services, said that many hotels are catching on to the opportunity.

“The trend toward dog-friendly travel is mainstream as more millennials view dogs as family members,” he explained. This demographic, with both husband and wife working without a kid and a pet, has significant spending power and values authentic inclusivity for their pets.

The shift is also fueled by the rise of remote work, which allows people to travel more frequently and for longer periods. Social media has amplified this trend, with travelers sharing their canine inclusive adventures and inspiring others to do the same.

Customer Loyalty and Revenue

Pet-inclusive travel also has financial implications for hotels with travelers willing to pay up for services for their pets.

“Dog owners actually do not mind a $150 per stay dog fee as long as they and their dogs get something back in return. It’s only when hotels call it a cleaning fee and give them nothing that they hate it,” Bule said.

Marriott brands such as Aloft have created programs like Arf (Animals are Fun), which welcomes “well-mannered dogs, cats, birds, and fish” at the hotels, with a maximum of two pets per guest room.

“To ensure the safety and comfort of all pets, we use a ‘pet in room’ sign to inform the hotel team of their presence. Housekeeping will only enter the room if the pet is not present, or if the owner is there to supervise (for example, with the dog on a leash) or if the pet is securely caged. We also have enhanced cleaning protocols to guarantee that each room is thoroughly cleaned and free of fleas after every pet stay,” said Toomey.

Navigating Challenges

Challenges remain. Many hotels impose restrictions, such as weight limits or policies preventing dogs from being left alone in rooms. Bule acknowledged that while these policies are often well-intentioned, they sometimes deter pet owners. “The need for industry standards and best practices is clear,” Bule said. Hotels could benefit from a clear playbook on effective policies, services, and amenities that meet pet travelers’ expectations while ensuring a safe environment for all guests.

“An industry-wide code-of-conduct for dog owners staying at hotels is required, one based on best practice, careful consultation with dog owner communities, and of course with the support of hotels themselves,” Bule said.

The pet travel boom is adorable chaos. While some hotels are slapping on fees and calling it a day, savvy brands are leaning in vying for the hearts of travelers who see their furry companions as family. So the real winners in 2025 will be the businesses that understand pets aren’t just coming along, they’re part of the main event. The future isn’t just pet-friendly; it’s pet-first.