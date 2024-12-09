New Report: Top Winter Travel Trends to Shape Your Marketing Campaigns

As travel booking behaviors become more technology-driven, companies must refine their engagement strategies. A new report from Criteo provides data-driven insights into how brands can shape their marketing strategies to capture consumer demand during the peak winter booking window.

The winter holidays are a key period for early bird travelers. According to a new report from Criteo, travelers are six times more likely to complete their bookings in Q1 of the following year after visiting travel platforms in December rather than immediately booking trips in December itself. This trend is particularly strong among European travelers, with one in three reporting that they finalize their travel plans at least two months in advance. The key takeaway? Travel companies must activate marketing campaigns in November to secure bookings later on.

Travelers are also increasingly using mobile devices to book flights, especially in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions, where mobile bookings have grown by 4 points compared to the previous year. About 20 percent of travelers are reserving parts of their travel while on the go, which suggests that they rely on mobile platforms to make last-minute adjustments or additions to their plans. This shift toward mobile use also points to another interesting trend — 58 percent of travelers are now choosing to handle all their bookings from a single platform. Considering that over half of travelers prefer one-stop solutions, travel brands should consider how they can keep all their services under one digital roof.

Plus, it’s not just booking platforms that are seeing major changes — the way travelers find their next adventure is transforming, too. AI is increasingly influencing how consumers find and book their travel experiences. Over 41 percent of travelers reported using AI to discover new destinations, and 30 percent said they use it for suggestions on accommodations and dining. The data is a call to arms for travel brands to invest in AI-driven personalization to meet user expectations for tailored travel experiences.

“The travel landscape is evolving rapidly, with travelers planning further in advance, embracing mobile bookings, and seeking smarter, more personalized solutions for their journeys. Our latest findings provide brands with the insights they need to align their marketing strategies more effectively with current consumer behaviors. By incorporating personalization at every step of the funnel, travel companies can infuse their advertising with both inspiration and conviction, ultimately driving a significant impact on ROAS,” said Riccardo Russo, head of travel EMEA at Criteo.

Insights from Criteo’s new report reveal key trends shaping winter travel in Q4 2024, Q1 2025, and beyond, offering guidance for how brands can meet evolving traveler expectations.

This report from Criteo provides an in-depth look at shifting traveler priorities, including a focus on mobile booking trends, AI-driven personalization, and comprehensive travel services. It offers actionable insights for travel brands to meet consumer demands and plan advertising strategies based on data-driven travel trends.

In this report, you’ll find:

Key insights into winter traveler behaviors and their impact on booking patterns and trends.

The impact of AI on travel planning, with data on its growing use.

Insights into traveler preferences for on-the-go mobile bookings and implications for platform optimization.

Insights into consumer demand for single-platform booking solutions and their market potential.

Trends in travel planning behaviors and the shift towards earlier booking decisions among European travelers.

This content was created collaboratively by Criteo and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.