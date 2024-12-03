Subscribe
Travel Tech Leaders' Hopes, TSA's Big Sunday and Saudi's Sports Push

December 3rd, 2024 at 4:22 AM EST
passengers lined up at airport security to the left of a sign showing them what to do.

Skift Take

Today's podcast looks at travel tech's Trump predictions, the TSA's big weekend, and Saudi Arabia's cricket tourism.
— Rashaad Jorden
Good morning from Skift. It’s Tuesday, December 3, 2024. We’re back after a few weeks off. Thanks for joining us again. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Presented by Criteo.

Episode Notes

Travel tech leaders speaking at the recent Phocuswright conference expressed optimism about the incoming Trump administration. Travel Technology Reporter Justin Dawes explains why they’re optimistic.  

Dawes reports that travel tech executives generally expect to see less regulation around artificial intelligence, with some arguing too much regulation could stifle innovation. In addition, Laura Chadwick, CEO of the Travel Technology Association, said she’s hopeful the new Trump administration will set a federal standard for privacy and data, which could help companies operating in different states.

Chadwick added she expects an extension of tax cuts that would benefit travel tech startups. 

Next, the TSA has announced that Sunday, December 1 was the busiest day in its history. The agency said it screened more than 3 million travelers at airports across the U.S., writes Airlines Reporter Meghna Maharishi.

Sunday’s big number capped off a monster Thanksgiving travel period for the airline industry. The TSA projected it would screen about 18.3 million passengers between November 26 and December 2. Maharishi notes all 10 of the TSA’s busiest days on record have occurred in 2024. 

Finally, Saudi Arabia recently hosted this year’s player auction for the Indian Premier League, India’s popular annual cricket tournament. Hosting the auction is part of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to attract both more Indian visitors and major sporting events, writes India Reporter Bulbul Dhawan. 

Saudi Arabia aims to attract 70 million international visitors, with 7.5 million from India alone.

The Saudi government views India as a key source market, and Saudi officials are looking to tap into cricket’s massive popularity in India to attract Indian tourists. Saudi Arabia launched its first-ever marketing campaign targeting Indian travelers this year. 

Tags: politics, saudi tourism, skift daily briefing, skift podcast, tsa

Photo Credit: Passengers queue up at an airport security gate in the U.S.  Adobe Stock / Dmitry

