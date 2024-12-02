Subscribe
TSA Records Busiest Day Ever With Over 3 Million Travelers

Meghna Maharishi
December 2nd, 2024 at 10:12 AM EST
passengers wandering through an airport terminal

Skift Take

December 1 became the busiest day ever in TSA history as the agency processed 3.09 million travelers, capping off one of the busiest Thanksgiving travel periods on record.
The TSA announced that December 1 was the busiest day in its history with more than 3.08 million people screened at airports nationwide. 

It caps off another record-breaking Thanksgiving for the airline sector. The agency was already estimating to screen around 18.3 million people between November 26 and December 2. 

Airlines for America (A4A), the trade group that represents most major U.S. carriers, said the industry was expecting to fly a total of 31 million passengers over the Thanksgiving travel period (November 22 to December 2) — an all-time high. In 2019, around 28 million people flew during that same period, according to A4A estimates. 

American Airlines said it was expecting to serve around 8.3 million customers from November 21 and December 3. Delta Air Lines said it was anticipating to fly 540,000 travelers daily over a 12-day period, a 5% increase from last year. 

High demand for international travel and premium seating has sustained much of the industry since the pandemic. All 10 of the TSA’s busiest days on record happened in 2024. The second-ever busiest day for the agency was July 7, when it screened 3.01 million passengers. 

Airlines are betting that these trends will continue into 2025. During Delta’s investor day, executives said they expected an increase in revenues, fueled by a strong economy and continued demand for premium and international travel.

Tags: american airlines, delta air lines, jet stream, thanksgiving, tsa

Photo Credit: Passengers traveling through Newark Airport near New York City.  Skift

