Wellness tourism is on the rise as travelers increasingly prioritize mental and physical well-being. By focusing on personalized experiences, businesses across the travel value chain can take advantage.

Select a question above or ask something else

The wellness travel market is experiencing significant growth as travelers continue to prioritize mental and physical well-being post-pandemic. This trend is not limited to luxury travel, with emerging subcategories such as DNA-based health services and sleep tourism opening new markets. Wellness is becoming a key component across the travel ecosystem, presenting opportunities for businesses to offer unique, integrated experiences that cater to a wide range of traveler needs.

With global travel restricted during the pandemic, many turned inward, adopting routines centered on diet, exercise, and mindfulness. And even as travel returned, this focus remained.

In our latest report, Skift Research takes a deep dive into the booming wellness tourism market.

Travelers are choosing destinations based on offerings like spas, fitness, meditation, nature immersion, and healthy cuisine.

While some forms of wellness tourism have a luxury component to them, it is no longer exclusive to the rich. Emerging wellness subcategories, such as DNA-based health services or sleep tourism, highlight opportunities for tapping into new markets. Wellness is now integrated into all types of travel, including family vacations and leisure trips.

The trend is most clear at hotels. But it is also apparent across the travel ecosystem, particularly with the growing importance of unique experiences (many of which have a wellness component).

In short, wellness is not a “siloed” travel niche, it intersects with other travel trends that provide opportunities for business and brands to develop unique offerings that cater to multiple demands under the same umbrella.

Wellness Travel is a Multi-Faceted Opportunity

When asked which activities they participated in on a recent wellness trip, respondents listed a diverse range including spa treatments, meditation/mindfulness, fitness activities, and mental wellness activities. The broad theme is self-care and relaxation.​

These activities overlap somewhat in terms of the facilities they require and the kinds of establishments that provide them. Businesses that can cater to these across the board will capture a larger share of the wellness market.

About These Reports

This is the latest in a series of reports and data products that Skift Research puts out to help you analyze the biggest trends in the travel industry. Tap into the opinions and insights of our seasoned network of staffers and contributors. More than 200 hours of desk research, data collection, and/or analysis goes into each report.

By subscribing to Skift Research, you will gain access to our entire vault of reports conducted on topics ranging from technology to marketing strategy to deep dives on key travel brands. You will also be able to access our proprietary Skift Travel Health Index and Skift Travel 200 stock index, and data from our regular traveler surveys.