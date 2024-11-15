Today’s travelers seek out cultural experiences, often choosing destinations that spark their curiosity. Hotel brands that empower guests to imagine themselves as locals will be well on their way to providing truly authentic cultural immersion.

The article discusses the growing trend of travelers seeking authentic cultural experiences, with The Unlimited Collection by The Ascott Limited leading the charge by integrating local culture into its hotel properties. This collection has expanded rapidly, focusing on cultural immersion and sustainability, showcasing local artists, customs, and crafts. The strategy involves collaboration with local partners to provide a unique guest experience while maintaining each property's distinct character.

This sponsored content was created in collaboration with a Skift partner.

Authentic cultural immersion is a key travel motivator today. According to Skift Research’s The Luxury Traveler: Survey Findings, 82 percent of travelers said that engaging with local culture and community significantly contributes to the fulfillment of their travel experiences. In its 2023 Global Travel Trends report, American Express found that 85 percent of travelers want to visit destinations where they can truly experience the local culture.

This means that instead of choosing destinations and experiencing the local culture as it comes, today’s travelers are building entire itineraries around the specific cultures that appeal to them.

“There’s a desire for connection, especially among young, mobile travelers who want to immerse themselves in local traditions, customs, and communities rather than follow scripted itineraries,” said Tan Bee Leng, chief commercial officer of The Ascott Limited, a hospitality brand pioneering the flex-hybrid business model. “They’re increasingly looking for personal growth while showing a commitment to supporting local communities, crafts, and economies.”

Infusing Local Culture Into the Guest Experience

The Ascott Limited addresses this demand for authentic cultural experiences through The Unlimited Collection, a collection of independent hotels that emphasize cultural integration in their operations. From debuting in Singapore with three properties, The Unlimited Collection portfolio has seen a five-fold growth over the past year. Today, the brand has grown to 15 properties across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Each property’s design principles and amenities are built to pay homage to local customs and showcase local artists and craftspeople.

Respecting local cultures allows the brand to tick another important box in the travel world today: sustainability. According to research by Expedia Group, 65 percent of travelers see sustainability as “supporting local cultures and communities.” While protecting the planet for future generations is core to sustainability in travel, travel brands must pay as much attention to their social and cultural impact as they do to environmental impact.

“We’ve deeply integrated cultural discovery into every aspect of the guest experience at The Unlimited Collection. Guests can expect to engage with native customs, crafts, and cuisine as a standard part of their stay. We collaborate with local partners, including chefs, artisans, cultural experts, and musicians, to highlight the community’s traditions and practices in each property,” said Tan.

Inside The Unlimited Collection

Hotel brands all over the world are in constant pursuit of ways to stand out in an increasingly crowded industry. Luckily, combining clear branding with the high points that make a hotel’s surrounding neighborhood special is a recipe for a unique cultural experience. Independent hotels are positioned particularly well to take advantage of this approach since they can eschew cookie-cutter corporate branding — interesting quirks and unexpected choices are a large part of what makes boutique hotels so attractive.

Ascott’s The Unlimited Collection embraces this concept by positioning its properties as cultural ambassadors within their neighborhoods. From design aesthetics to strategic locations, cultural immersion is seen, felt, and heard throughout the entire stay,

Here are a few examples of the properties within the collection and how they incorporate the local environment:

Ann Siang House by The Unlimited Collection, Singapore: Situated near the historic Telok Ayer sub-district of Chinatown, Ann Siang House by The Unlimited Collection is a restored heritage building that combines historical elements with contemporary design.

Anmira Resort & Spa Hoi An by The Unlimited Collection, Vietnam: Located between the historical Hoi An Old Town and the Cua Dai and An Bang beaches, Anmira Resort & Spa Hoi An by The Unlimited Collection showcases a 1930s Indochina heritage design that reflects the region’s architectural traditions.

KēSa House by The Unlimited Collection, Singapore: Set in a line of conserved shophouses at the edge of Chinatown in the Bukit Pasoh Conservation Area, KēSa House by The Unlimited Collection integrates traditional architecture with modern conveniences. It offers smart space solutions in its accommodations and communal areas, including a shared kitchen and terrace.

Mount Royal Hotel Edinburgh by The Unlimited Collection, Scotland: Mount Royal Hotel Edinburgh by The Unlimited Collection incorporates local history into its guest experience by prominently featuring elements associated with Scottish literature and scotch whisky.

Wanderlust by The Unlimited Collection, Singapore: Located near the colorful Jalan Besar district in a 1920s Art Deco building, Wanderlust by The Unlimited Collection retains its historical charm while providing modern amenities.

Additionally, the portfolio will soon expand to include new properties such as:

Temple Bar Hotel Dublin by The Unlimited Collection, Ireland: Temple Bar Hotel Dublin by The Unlimited Collection celebrates the local Irish music scene by highlighting traditional and contemporary sounds. It’s strategically located on Fleet Street in a neighborhood rich with music, art, culture, and history.

Amatonn Hotel & Residence by The Unlimited Collection, Indonesia: Located in the city center of Batam, Amatonn Hotel & Residence by The Unlimited Collection features 125 rooms and offers easy access to commercial districts, shopping centers, and the city’s ferry terminal.

Lasong Hotel & Villas Sam Son by The Unlimited Collection, Vietnam: Lasong Sam Son Hotel & Villas by The Unlimited Collection provides a peaceful beachfront getaway on the clear waters of Sam Son, Vietnam.

Merak House Guangzhou by The Unlimited Collection, China: Merak House Guangzhou by The Unlimited Collection draws on the city’s rich maritime history, reflecting the evolution from its traditional port roots to its current status.

Each property also houses the U Shop, The Unlimited Collection’s retail store concept that features locally designed souvenirs and keepsakes, such as bespoke stationery and local craft beers. This not only demonstrates the brand’s commitment to culture and community but also encourages travelers to take a piece of their experience home with them.

Additionally, The Unlimited Collection invites its employees, who they call Gen-U, to participate in creating truly immersive adventures for guests. “Gen-Us at each property are the most passionate about the culture and communities. They’re the ones sharing and introducing our guests to how locals live, what locals do, and where locals eat. For travelers seeking authenticity, there’s nothing better than hearing from a local,” said Tan.

The Next Chapter

In addition to the properties currently in the pipeline mentioned above, Ascott is also preparing to launch several new ones under The Unlimited Collection in the coming years, such as The Grand Hotel Leicester by The Unlimited Collection in a Grade II listed Victorian building in England, Macalister Hotel Penang by The Unlimited Collection in restored shophouses at Georgetown’s UNESCO Historic Site in Malaysia, Costaluna Batam by The Unlimited Collection, near the Nongsa Digital Economy Hub in Indonesia, The 1926 Heritage Hotel Penang on a historical site in Malaysia, The Unlimited Collection Hotel Marrakech, situated on the well-connected Moulay Ali Road in Morocco, and a project in downtown Suzhou, China.

According to Tan, The Unlimited Collection will allow all its properties to retain their individuality while benefiting from Ascott’s global reach and operational expertise.

“Property owners appreciate their properties’ authentic characters, and we highlight these qualities rather than conforming them to a standard hotel brand template. This maintains the asset’s intrinsic value and turns its uniqueness into a key selling point. This is our growth path for The Unlimited Collection,” Tan said. “With the recent addition of 733 units across seven properties in five cities globally, we’re seeing significant growth momentum, which further attests to the increasing popularity of our brand portfolio.”

For more information about The Unlimited Collection, click here.

This content was created collaboratively by The Ascott Limited and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.