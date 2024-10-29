Washington's work to reduce visitor visa wait times is paying off as the U.S. travel industry is poised to hit its goal ahead of schedule.

Select a question above or ask something else

The U.S. anticipates attracting 90 million visitors by 2026, a year earlier than initially planned, as discussed by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. While the tourism industry is expected to fully recover from Covid-19 by next year, inflation-adjusted visitor spending won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2026. Efforts to reduce visa wait times have been successful, crucial for upcoming events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The U.S. is on pace to attract 90 million visitors by 2026, a year ahead of the State Department’s goal, according to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Raimondo discussed the projected visitor boom at a press conference Tuesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where they both touched on the economic benefits of tourism to the U.S. and the sector’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic.

“By next year, we’re projecting that the industry will be fully recovered from Covid,” Raimondo said.

However, inbound visitor spending, when adjusted for inflation, is not expected to make a full recovery until 2026. The U.S. had roughly 66.5 million international tourists in 2023, up from close to 51 million the previous year.

Blinken said the State Department has made significant progress in reducing wait times to obtain visitor visas, which has been a priority for the U.S. travel industry as the country prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

“Wait times to get visas are down, down by nearly 60% since the acute phase of the pandemic,” Blinken said at Tuesday’s press conference. “Today, the medium wait time is under 60 days for a first-time visitor visa interview.”

Blinken added the State Department issued 8.5 million visitor visas during the 2024 fiscal year, the highest figure since 2016, when the department issued 6.9 million visitor visas.

Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma said during the Skift Global Forum in September that the department was seeing “off the charts” demand for U.S. visitor visas but that it was largely able to get visa wait times back to pre-Covid levels.