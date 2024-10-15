Sphere Entertainment and the Emirati government confirmed the next mega-structure will be in Abu Dhabi. But we still don't have key details like price, location or a timeline.

Sphere Entertainment has revealed plans for its second Sphere venue in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism. The new venue will match the scale of the Las Vegas Sphere, featuring around 20,000 seats. Sphere Entertainment's stock surged by nearly 4% after the announcement, highlighting market excitement. The collaboration aligns with Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030, aiming to enhance the city's cultural and innovative appeal. Additionally, Sphere Entertainment has registered trademarks across various Middle Eastern countries, indicating potential further expansion in the region.

Sphere Entertainment has announced the location of its second development: Abu Dhabi. The new sphere, said to “echo the scale” of the original in Las Vegas, is a joint venture between Sphere Entertainment and the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi.

Details are sparse – we don’t get things like the location, opening date or budget. Here’s what we know:

A similar capacity to the Las Vegas Sphere of around 20,000 seats.

DCT Abu Dhabi and Sphere Entertainment will have ongoing arrangements and DCT will pay an annual fee to Sphere for the use of its branding, advisory services, and use of Sphere technology

The market is excited. Sphere’s stock closed higher by 3.99% on volume after it announced its UAE project early October 15.

“The vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues, and today’s announcement is a significant milestone toward that goal,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sphere Entertainment. “Sphere is redefining live entertainment and extending the reach of its transformative impact. We are proud to collaborate with DCT Abu Dhabi to develop Sphere in their city.”

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are excited to bring Sphere to Abu Dhabi in partnership with Sphere Entertainment, providing our residents and visitors with an extraordinary new form of entertainment. Sphere Abu Dhabi will seamlessly integrate advanced technology with captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable memories for everyone who visits. This partnership aligns with our Tourism Strategy 2030, further establishing Abu Dhabi as a vibrant hub for culture and innovation. By embracing cutting-edge entertainment like Sphere, we’re not only elevating our global profile but also setting new standards in immersive experiences and cultural offerings.”

It will mark the second Sphere globally, but the third attempt, after a London location got canceled.

Other Middle East Locations?

Last week, Skift was first to report Sphere Entertainment had filed for trademarks across the Middle East, including the UAE (where Abu Dhabi is located), Qatar and Oman.

On September 9, Sphere Entertainment secured approval for three trademarks in the UAE. The filings for three “Exosphere” trademarks were submitted in January to the country’s Ministry of Economy.

On September 30, it applied for 11 trademarks with the Intellectual Property Department of Qatar. “سفير إنترتينمينت جروب، إل إل سي”, translated to “Sphere Entertainment Group” from Arabic, submitted names such as “Exosphere,” “The Sphere Experience,” and “Sphere Immersive Sound.” The trademark descriptions suggest it will cover all the offerings associated with the iconic Las Vegas Sphere.