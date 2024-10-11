Sphere Entertainment Group could be gearing up for expansion in the Middle East.

After a failed attempt in London, the company behind the Las Vegas Sphere may be heading to the Middle East, based on a review of public trademark filings by Skift.

On September 9, Sphere Entertainment secured approval for three trademarks in the UAE. The filings for three “Exosphere” trademarks were submitted in January to the country’s Ministry of Economy.

On September 30, it applied for 11 trademarks with the Intellectual Property Department of Qatar. “سفير إنترتينمينت جروب، إل إل سي”, translated to “Sphere Entertainment Group” from Arabic, submitted names such as “Exosphere,” “The Sphere Experience,” and “Sphere Immersive Sound.” The trademark descriptions suggest it will cover all the offerings associated with the iconic Las Vegas Sphere.

In Oman, Sphere Entertainment created a trademark for “Sphere Oman” on October 7 and submitted two additional trademarks to the Sultanate’s National Intellectual Property Office.

Unlike “Sphere Oman,” the UAE and Qatar filings only mention generic brand names.

Each filing uses the same New York address Sphere Entertainment uses for its U.S. trademarks. You can view the trademark applications through the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Flings mention entertainment events, concerts, sports events, and theatrical performances as the purpose of the trademarks.

Sphere Entertainment and representatives from Oman Tourism, Qatar Tourism, and the UAE government, did not immediately respond to Skift’s requests for comment.

Las Vegas Sphere’s Global Vision

Rumors have circulated about the next Sphere landing in the Gulf region since a New York Post article in December last year claimed Sphere CEO James Dolan was in talks for a project in Abu Dhabi. During earnings calls, the company says it is still in talks for more locations.

In August, Dolan stated that the company is “focused on executing a global vision for Sphere expansion.” He confirmed that talks are ongoing for new international venues but didn’t offer specifics.

Skift reported last month that MGM Resorts is building its own Sphere in Dubai, though this project is not associated with the Las Vegas Sphere.

Tourism in Qatar and Oman

Since hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar has increasingly positioned itself as a hub for large-scale events and sporting spectacles. Although it is the smallest GCC country, Qatar is also one of the wealthiest, with a sovereign wealth fund exceeding $500 billion.

Qatar, like Las Vegas, features its own Formula 1 circuit, which debuted in 2021. Abu Dhabi also has a Formula 1 circuit.

Oman, however, presents a more unexpected option.

Unlike the UAE and Qatar, Oman has largely avoided giga-projects and mega-hotels to boost tourism. Instead, it emphasizes its heritage and natural environment. The country aims to grow the tourism sector’s contribution to 10% of its GDP by 2040 and attract 11.7 million tourists by the same year. To meet these targets, Oman plans to secure over $51 billion in tourism investment.