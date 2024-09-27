Travel industry leaders spoke at the recent Skift Global Forum. Here are the highlights.

The Skift Global Forum 2024 featured discussions from key industry leaders including Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, and JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty. Verma highlighted the State Department's new digitized passport application process and visa wait times, while Chesky focused on the societal impact of powerful technologies and the importance of ethical innovation. Geraghty announced JetBlue's plans to introduce premium traveler lounges at JFK and Boston, aiming to enhance the travel experience for transatlantic travelers and elite Mosaic members.

The Skift Global Forum brought travel’s most powerful people to New York, where they discussed some of the industry’s most important issues. What stood out from the event?

Head of Research Seth Borko recaps four key sessions from the Forum, featuring Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, Jetblue CEO Joanna Geraghty, and Wyndham Hotels CEO Geoff Ballotti.

Listen Now

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS

Key Points

Digitized Passport Application: Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma said the State Department is implementing a digitized passport application process that allows users to upload their details and photos online, streamlining the customer experience, although wait times remain unchanged.

Visa Wait Times and Impact: The U.S. has returned to pre-pandemic wait times for most visa categories, with record numbers of visas issued. However, first-time visitor visa applicants from specific countries still face longer wait times due to high demand.

Launch of Premium Lounges: JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty said the company is set to launch new premium traveler lounges at JFK and Boston, focusing on providing a high-quality experience for transatlantic travelers and elite Mosaic members. The JFK lounge will open first in 2025, followed by Boston.

Cultural Shift in Silicon Valley: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky reflected on a cultural shift in Silicon Valley, acknowledging the unintended consequences that can arise from powerful technologies, such as Airbnb’s impact on affordable housing. He advocated for a responsible approach to innovation that considers societal implications.

Commitment to AI Development: Chesky shared his involvement with Sam Altman and the development of AI, emphasizing the necessity of thoughtfully integrating technology into society. He views this technological revolution as potentially more significant than the industrial revolution and underscores the importance of ethical considerations in its deployment.

Episode Summary

Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma touched on the topic of online passport renewals, a significant development for the State Department. The online passport renewal process officially launched on September 18. In addition, Verma addressed visa wait times, noting that the U.S. issued a record number of visas in the current fiscal year.

In addition, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky discussed rebuilding the short-term rental giant coming out of the pandemic. He also called on CEOs to deeply understand their products and be hands-on in decision-making. He explained that great leadership requires understanding the nuances of the business rather than merely empowering others to perform tasks. And he talked about the unintended consequences of technology on society and stressed the need for thoughtful implementation of AI.

Finally, JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty touched on the airline’s strategy to introduce premium services, including new airport lounges at JFK and Boston, responding to customer demands. Geraghty discussed the challenges low-cost carriers face and JetBlue’s efforts to compete with legacy airlines by enhancing the travel experience.