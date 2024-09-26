Spain's record-breaking popularity has put it front and center in the fight for sustainability in travel. In response, the Spanish government, regional authorities, and local tourism companies have joined forces to realize a more sustainable tourism model.

Spain is facing the challenge of maintaining its tourism growth while addressing environmental and social impacts. In 2023, the country welcomed 85 million international tourists, contributing to a 2.7% economic growth. To manage tourism sustainably, the Spanish government is investing in infrastructure and initiatives that promote responsible tourism, garnering various environmental certifications and recognitions.

This sponsored content was created in collaboration with a Skift partner.

After years of record-breaking visitor numbers, Spain faces the challenge of maintaining its popularity while mitigating the environmental and social impacts ​​of increased tourism. The country received 85 million international tourists in 2023, its highest in recorded history. Spain’s economy grew at a rate of 2.7 percent last year with tourism representing 71 percent of national economic growth.

Recognizing this success, the World Economic Forum ranked Spain as No. 2 on its Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024. However, some pressing challenges have emerged alongside this growth, such as managing environmental impact, integrating local communities, and ensuring sustainable resource use. The Spanish government is actively funneling investments into the public and private sectors to avoid the pitfalls of overtourism. The goal is to manage tourism responsibly while benefiting visitors and local destinations.

Successes Toward a More Sustainable Tourism Model

Led by its government in cooperation with a proactive private sector, Spain’s travel industry has spearheaded countless structural changes to make the country a more environmentally responsible nation. Turespaña — the official agency of the Government of Spain responsible for marketing the country as a global tourist destination — is co-chairing the UN Tourism statistics group actively working to design frameworks to measure and manage sustainable tourism at scale.

Sustainable infrastructure changes have been successful. For example, in Benidorm, a seaside resort region on the Costa Blanca of Spain, there has been an 18 percent reduction in water usage despite 40 percent population growth over the last quarter century. Additionally, the Balearic Islands instituted a Sustainability Tourism Tax in 2016 to fund vital conservation projections. The islands collected over $146 million (€133 million) in 2023 toward preserving the region’s environmental, historical, and cultural heritage while promoting sustainable tourism.

The Spanish tourism industry has also amassed an impressive roster of environmental certifications. Over 7,000 individual businesses, ranging from wineries and restaurants to travel agencies and hotels, have earned SICTED distinctions (a recognition that guarantees the quality of the tourist experience), and nearly 1,500 establishments, such as golf courses, spas, and accommodations, have earned the Q de Calidad Turística (a quality certification recognizing excellence in tourism services). Spain has also been recognized as the destination with the most Blue Flag-certified beaches in the world.

The Institute of Responsible Tourism issued over 1,500 Biosphere certificates to Spanish businesses, alongside hundreds of Sostenibilidad Turística seals from the ICTE and Travelife sustainability certificates. To top it all off, The European Charter for Sustainable Tourism, Green Key, and EU Ecolabel have certified businesses and institutions all over Spain.

Spain’s sustainability initiatives also include a commitment to fair labor practices through the Fair Hotels program. Led by major trade unions and the University of Málaga, this initiative certifies labor practices at local hotels to promote fair employment and socially responsible tourism. To date, 34 Spanish hotels have earned these certifications.

Driving Sustainable Growth with Government Policy and Investment

Spain has taken to heart the idea that sustainable change must originate from and be supported by the local government. In 2005, the Spanish government committed to disseminating the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism throughout the Spanish tourism sector. In the past two decades, the code has become a manifesto for the future of tourism in the country. The recently launched Spain Talks series has sparked industry-wide conversation, information sharing, and goal-setting toward realizing a more sustainable tourism model.

Spain’s government has also committed to sustainability with a major investment through the Competitiveness and Modernization Plan. This plan allocates a record $3.8 billion (€3.4 billion) to improve tourism destinations and businesses across the country, representing the largest such investment to date. Part of this funding includes $110 million (€100 million) from NextGenerationEU recovery funds for the Spain Tourism Experience Program, aimed at improving tourism experiences and emphasizing quality over quantity.

In 2023, Spain also launched its third call for sustainable tourism plans, approving 175 programs to drive sustainability nationwide. A total of $527 million (€478 million) from NextGeneration EU funds is being invested in these initiatives.

Spain’s Leaders in Sustainable Tourism

Five of the most prominent companies in the Spanish tourism industry are leading the way with their sustainability initiatives. From public commitments to reduce carbon emissions to missions to protect and promote the safety of ocean ecosystems, these leaders demonstrate that environmentalism can be both a business driver and a way to support local communities and cultures.

Renfe

As Spain’s official national railway company, Renfe is an inherently sustainability-minded enterprise. In 2023, the company transported a record-breaking 522 million passengers, keeping 350 million private vehicles off the roads. Although its trains are already 90 percent electric and use 100 percent renewable energy with zero emissions, Renfe is investing over $6 million (€5.5 million) in further increasing energy efficiency and accessibility across its fleet.

Renfe is also piloting a $29 million (€27 million) photovoltaic energy plant (the first of 37 nationwide) in Olmedo. This plant will optimize train traction and allow Renfe to sell surplus energy to the market.

“Projects like this reinforce our commitment to fully decarbonized transport,” said Sonia Araujo, general director of innovation Sustainability and Digital Transformation at Renfe. “Railways play a key role in the transport model of the future, and this gives Spain a tourism model that is less dependent on pollutants and more respectful of the environment.”

Paradores

Paradores is a state-owned luxury hotel chain known for highlighting historic buildings and natural wonders in Spain. With stewardship of both history and nature as part of its core values, it’s no surprise that Paradores maintains an ambitious sustainability plan:

Environmental: Eliminates single-use plastics in its hotels and participates in environmental waste collection campaigns.

Social: Restores historic architecture, preserves cultural heritage, and generates employment and economic activity in the local community.

Governance: Promotes transparency, accountability, operational efficiency, risk mitigation, reputation enhancement, and regulatory compliance to support the company’s long-term sustainability efforts.

Paradores also expands the sustainability conversation to guests by offering biodiversity-focused ecotourism experiences. The Global Nature Foundation backs the excursions in collaboration with the companies that manage local natural and cultural resources on the ground.

“Paradores seeks to energize the areas in which it is located, multiply opportunities for development and employment for local communities, and highlight each environment’s nature, history, and culture,” said Agueda Areilza, director of corporate development at Paradores.

Iberostar

Global tourism company and hotel group Iberostar has made an ambitious commitment to reducing its environmental impact, including becoming waste-free and carbon-neutral by 2030.

“Although we recognize the challenges ahead, we believe we must strive toward these objectives,” said Álvaro Sanchez, global sustainability director of integration and impact at Iberostar. Detailed road maps will help guide the company toward success with a strategy that spans investment, operational changes, and continuous training.

Iberostar has also launched a dual vocational training program to combine tourism studies with hands-on industry experience. Additionally, the company has partnered with ACCIONA Energía to supply 800GWh/year of 100 percent renewable electricity to its facilities across Spain, leading to an 8,000-ton reduction of CO2 emissions annually.

Iberia

As Spain’s official air carrier, Iberia has committed to reducing emissions through fleet renewal, improved operations, and increased use of sustainable aviation fuels. Further sustainability initiatives include reducing waste generated on board and boosting the social impact of its actions, from calculating wealth generation from Iberia routes to improving travel for people with disabilities.

“We believe that the commitment to sustainability is everyone’s responsibility,” said Teresa Parejo, director of sustainability at Iberia. “Our customers expect Iberia to respond seriously and responsibly to global challenges, and sustainability is one of the most important challenges we face in this century.”

WeWhale

“Whale and dolphin watching offer valuable educational and conservation opportunities but can disrupt marine life if not conducted responsibly,” said Janek Andre, founder and CEO at WeWhale. “We operate under strict guidelines that prioritize the animals’ wellbeing,” Andre said.

WeWhale’s tours maintain safe distances and reduce speed to minimize physical disruption that can cause animal stress or injury. The company also uses vessels with hybrid and electric engines to reduce noise pollution that can interfere with cetacean communications and biorhythms.

Additionally, WeWhale educates guests about the importance of respecting marine ecosystems through ongoing research and conservation initiatives like the Save The Iberian Orca campaign. These efforts support WeWhale’s mission as a responsible tourism operator and protector of whales and dolphins in Spain and around the world.

To learn more about Spain Tourism’s sustainability efforts, click here.

This content was created collaboratively by Turespaña and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.