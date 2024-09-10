How can hoteliers choose the right tech partnerships amid a plethora of options? A new study from ZS and the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) provides insights on how to select partnerships strategically and make informed tech investments that achieve results.

This sponsored content was created in collaboration with a Skift partner.

As the demand for personalized, end-to-end business travel experiences grows, hoteliers find themselves inundated with a dizzying range of software providers, each offering different capabilities and integrations. This proliferation of third-party solutions, coupled with business travelers’ increasing expectations, has created a challenging environment for hospitality professionals. Those who can navigate this tech maze and deliver an exceptional guest experience will emerge as winners in a crowded marketplace.

“As third-party players in the B2B tech ecosystem increasingly meet travelers’ needs, they’re inserting themselves between the hotel and their customers, pushing hotels farther and farther away. Hotels need to understand how to meet evolving customer needs or risk becoming just a commodity in the traveler’s journey,” said Kelly McGuire, principal at ZS.

As guest expectations for seamless digital experiences rise, hoteliers are increasingly recognizing the need for technology solutions that extend beyond basic booking functions. Travelers expect a seamless digital journey from start to finish, which means hotels need to find partners who can deliver the whole package: booking, service, and operations. These partnerships must demonstrate a clear return on investment by improving guest satisfaction, optimizing operations, and ultimately driving revenue growth.

Insights from a new study by ZS and the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) reveal key challenges and opportunities in the B2B tech ecosystem and suggest how hoteliers can stay valuable to their customers while avoiding the risks of being sidelined in an increasingly competitive market.

“It sounds simple to say ‘talk to your customers,’ but most companies overlook it. Hoteliers need to understand the full scope of their customers’ business travel needs and how to best position themselves to meet them if they are to remain competitive and in control of the business traveler journey,” said Kelly McGuire, principal at ZS.

This report from ZS and AHLA examines the shifts within the B2B transient tech industry and their implications for travel managers. It offers a thorough overview of the technology trends currently reshaping the B2B transient travel sector, a practical framework for assessing third-party technologies based on customer needs, and emerging trends that hoteliers should monitor in 2024 and beyond to maintain competitive advantage.

In this report, you’ll find:

A historical overview of the B2B transient tech ecosystem.

Major challenges hoteliers face in a competitive tech market.

The impact of digital advancements on the B2B transient sector and the evolving role of technology in business travel.

Emerging trends in the travel technology landscape set to influence the industry from 2024 and beyond.

A strategic framework designed to evaluate third-party technologies based on compatibility with customer needs and existing services.

This content was created collaboratively by ZS and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.