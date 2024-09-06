This month brings the return of the Skift Global Forum, where travel executives will offer no shortage of opinions about the state of the industry. What topics will they discuss?

Skift Global Forum will return to New York this month, and — as always — it will feature travel industry leaders in exclusive interview sessions. The theme of this year’s event is “Travel’s Great Renewal” as the the industry takes the next step coming of the pandemic.

Editor-in-Chief Sarah Kopit and Head of Research Seth Borko discussed what topics executives will address at the Forum and more with Executive Editor Denns Schaal.

Travel’s Great Renewal: The overarching theme for the Skift Global Forum is “Travel’s Great Renewal,” focusing on the challenges and opportunities for the travel industry post-pandemic. This includes how travel is recovering and adapting in terms of technology, climate change, and consumer behavior.

Impact of Technology and AI on Travel: Advancements in technology, especially generative AI and real-time language translation, are set to revolutionize the travel experience. The discussion highlighted the potential game-changer effect of these technologies on travel planning and the in-destination experience.

Climate Change and Overtourism: Climate change and its impact on popular travel destinations, such as Athens, are a significant concern. Cities are struggling with over-tourism, and infrastructure adaptation efforts, such as planting trees and installing cooling measures, are increasingly necessary.

Airbnb’s New York City Ban Aftermath: A year after New York City’s crackdown on short-term rentals, Airbnb’s listings have significantly decreased. However, many hosts have switched to long-term rentals, circumventing the intended goal of freeing up housing for locals. The hotel industry has benefitted, seeing a boom in business.

Industry Insights and CEO Interviews: The forum will feature interviews with top travel industry leaders, such as Ariane Gorin from Expedia and Glenn Fogel from Booking Holdings. These discussions will explore key issues like the future of online travel, the distribution landscape, and the long-term growth strategies in a post-pandemic world.

