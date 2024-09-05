The Trevi Fountain could be the latest world-renowned attraction to limit access to tourists after a summer of overtourism.

Tourists may no longer be able to see Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain whenever they want or for free.

City officials are considering adding a reservation system to better manage visitor flows. Under the proposed system, tourists would have to book a time to visit the fountain and pay a small fee.

“I would be in favor of studying a new access system, limited and timed, with a reservation system: free for Romans and with a symbolic fee of one euro for tourists,” said Alessandro Onorato, Councilor for Tourism and Major Events, reported Corriere Della Sera.

Some business leaders have voiced support for a reservation system. “Visiting the Trevi Fountain is difficult, you can’t enjoy it anymore,” said Romolo Guasco, director of Confcommercio Rome, the city’s business association. “However, any potential restrictions must be well-executed.”

Built in 1762, the Trevi Fountain is one of the most famous fountains in the world. Along with the Coliseum, Pantheon, Sistine Chapel, it is one of Rome’s top attractions.

Italy has been one of Europe’s most popular attractions this year. International arrivals to Italy were up 17.8% in the first half of 2024, according to the European Travel Commission.

Other Italian destinations have been feeling the strain of overtourism. Venice started requiring that day trippers pay a fee on peak days before entering its city center.

The proposed system for the Trevi Fountain comes as more destinations require that tourists book their visits to attractions in advance. This year, Japan introduced a 2,000 yen (around $12) fee and a reservation system to hike Mount Fuji’s popular Yoshida Trail. Last year, Greece began a ticketing system for the Parthenon.