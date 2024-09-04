Hite sees STR's must-read reports on hotel performance as a foundation for creating the Bloomberg Terminal of travel lodging.

Power is not just about who holds the top job but who shapes the landscape, drives innovation, and sets the agenda for what comes next. With that in mind, we proudly present Skift’s Power Rankings — our list of the most powerful leaders in travel.

As president of STR, Amanda Hite oversees the hospitality division of parent company CoStar, and her 290-person team produces the hospitality sector’s most widely read benchmarking reports.

CoStar tracks performance at 83,000 participating properties, and hotel owners, managers, and brands use the insights to set room rates and make development decisions.

Hite is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and corporate events, offering insights on hotel industry trends and the impact of phenomena like short-term rentals or Taylor Swift concerts on hotel demand. Since 2022, she has served on the board of directors of the Nashville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Hite developed a head for numbers as the director of research for the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. In late 2005, she was introduced to STR’s founder, Randy Smith, and then-CEO Mark Lomanno. While STR didn’t have a job vacancy then, they created a position for her.

Hite rose through the ranks, becoming president within five years.

In 2019, CoStar Group bought STR in a $450 million all-cash deal. Before then, STR emailed spreadsheets and data files to customers. Since then, it has delivered information via a subscription software platform that provides a holistic view of commercial real estate across all asset classes.

Hite’s proudest accomplishment was spearheading STR’s expansion beyond North America.

Her next ambition? She wants CoStar to create data tools that cover more than traditional hotels.

“What we’re excited about as a future opportunity is to provide bespoke solutions for specific segments,” Hite said. “All-inclusive resorts, short-term rentals, and branded residences are good examples.”

“Before, we wouldn’t generate bespoke reports that capture the nuances of, say, package rates or total revenue per available room for these types of products,” Hite said. “Our new software platform will give us the flexibility to do that.”

Amanda Hite at Skift Global Forum