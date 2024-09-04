Marriott has proudly opened its 9,000th property. Hilton has debuted its 8,000th. We put these milestones into perspective by creating a five-year growth scorecard for all the major hotel groups.

On August 16, Marriott International opened its 9,000th property, with the debut of The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort in Florida. Meanwhile, Hilton Worldwide said Friday it had opened its 8,000th property.

Skift decided to put these hotel development milestones into perspective. What have been the long-term growth trends among the major hotel groups?

Hotel Counts, Mid-2019 to Mid-2024

Hotel Group Property Count Mid-2019 Property Count Mid-2024 Compound Annual Growth Rate Over 5 Years Wyndham 9,186 9,200 0.3% Marriott 7,100 9,000 4.9% Hilton 5,900 8,000 6.3% Choice 7,045 7,486 1.2% Accor 4,946 7,045 7.3% IHG 5,600 6,430 2.8% Hyatt 428 1,352 25%

The big picture: Hilton has sustained the most rapid growth pace in property count among its peers in the past five years, though smaller Accor has made notable gains.

Hyatt had the biggest growth spurt of the public hotel groups, but that was a rise from a significantly smaller base.

Room Counts, Mid-2019 to Mid-2024

Property counts don’t give a full picture. It helps to compare room counts, too. Some hotel groups have mostly select-service properties, which can find customers in more places than full-service hotels and thus boost overall room counts.

Hotel Group Room Count Mid-2019 Room Count Mid-2024 Compound Annual Growth Rate Over 5 Years Marriott 1,345,906 1,659,000 4.2% Hilton 939,000 1,200,000 5.0% IHG 856,000 955,000 2.2% Wyndham 816,600 885,000 1.6% Choice Hotels 572,659 631,063 2.0% Accor 726,000 838,722 2.9% Hyatt 150,089 325,507 16.7%

The big picture: By room count, Hilton has shown strong hotel development growth over the past five years compared with its peers.

Hyatt was the largest gainer by room count, but it started from a much smaller base than its rivals.

The long-term view: Rankings shift over time. Today’s numbers are a snapshot of a moment. It’s hard to believe that IHG could tout in 2011 it was the largest hotel group by number of rooms. IHG has since fallen behind to third place in the rankings.

What’s Next

Hilton has recently picked up its pace of hotel count growth. In a little over two years, it went from 7,000 to 8,000 hotels, representing a roughly 7% a year growth rate in property count.

Marriott went from 8,000 to 9,000 hotels over two-and-a-half years, representing a pace of hotel count growth of about 5%.

As for room counts, Hilton has said it’s on track for roughly 7% to 7.5% growth this year.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misstated the growth rate in Marriott’s global property count. It has been updated to reflect Hilton’s faster pace.