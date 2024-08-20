The Standard is part of a category of hotels that Hyatt and all major groups covet. Hyatt's CEO has previously said adding luxury and lifestyle brands can create a “network effect,” driving loyalty program growth and engagement.

Hyatt Hotels said Tuesday it planned to buy the brands of Standard International, owner of 21 open hotels across five hospitality brands, including the luxury lifestyle brand The Standard.

Hyatt will pay a base purchase price of $150 million, with up to an additional $185 million over time as additional properties enter the portfolio. The companies expect the deal to close later this year, subject to approvals. It would include more than 30 projects with a signed agreement or letter of intent.

Standard International runs five brands: The Standard, The Peri Hotel, Bunkhouse, The StandardX, and The Manner. Hyatt won’t be acquiring any physical assets but instead the management, franchise, and license contracts for 21 open hotels with approximately 2,000 rooms.

Hyatt also said it would form a new dedicated lifestyle group led by Standard International’s Executive Chairman Amar Lalvani.

Story to be updated.

What am I looking at? The performance of hotels and short-term rental sector stocks within the ST200. The index includes companies publicly traded across global markets, including international and regional hotel brands, hotel REITs, hotel management companies, alternative accommodations, and timeshares.

The Skift Travel 200 (ST200) combines the financial performance of nearly 200 travel companies worth more than a trillion dollars into a single number. See more hotels and short-term rental financial sector performance.

Read the full methodology behind the Skift Travel 200.