TUI's travel insurance tie-up with Allianz Partners UK suggests two things. The tour operator is betting that vacationers prefer one-stop shopping for trips and coverage. For Allianz, it's a volume play in a crowded market.

TUI, Europe’s largest tour operator, is set to offer Allianz’s insurance products in the UK through its booking platforms.

The move will expand an existing partnership that spans several European countries, including Germany, Poland, and Switzerland.

The deal will see Allianz Partners UK provide options for single trip or annual travel coverage integrated into TUI’s booking process. The partnership extends to TUI’s broader brand portfolio, including Marella Cruises and Crystal Ski Holidays.

TUI had previously partnered with the insurance firm AXA. But that deal came to an end in April.

To capture a wider market share, TUI will also publicize Allianz Partners’ travel insurance online under its own brand, targeting travelers who haven’t booked their trips through the tour operator.

For simpler issues, customers can submit claims through an online portal, where they are processed using AI. Allianz’s customer services team helps with more complex issues.