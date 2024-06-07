The spring travel surge and strong consumer sentiment boosted the Skift Travel Health Index in April 2024. The momentum is expected to continue.

The Skift Travel Health Index, boosted by the spring travel season, gained 3 percentage points to reach 108 in April 2024. This represented an 8% surge over last year.

All regions tracked by the index showed an uptick in travel performance compared to March 2024, indicating a rise in travel activity. The April surge can be attributed to the spring break travel period – a good time for families to plan quick getaways and take advantage of the school holidays.

Except for Latin America, all other regions surpassed performance levels seen last year. While Latin America’s performance improved compared to March 2024, it is still at 99% of April 2023. Read our latest report, Skift Travel Health Index: April 2024 Highlights to gain insights into factors impacting travel in Latin America.

A recent study by TripAdvisor highlights travel trends and consumer sentiment for spring 2024. The study shows that travel intent this spring is high, with 70% of travelers planning leisure trips from 1 March to 31 May 2024. 43% of travelers even reported traveling more than last spring. This enthusiasm paints an optimistic picture for travel this spring.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Summer Travel Season?

Normalizing international travel is giving the travel industry a significant boost. With a strong spring season and high consumer enthusiasm to travel, our latest report, April 2024 Highlights, estimates continued growth in the upcoming summer travel months as well.

Read our latest report and the Travel Health Index dashboard for further travel insights.