Good morning from Skift. It's Wednesday, May 8.

Episode Notes

Airbnb is ramping up its plans for international expansion. The short-term rental giant is looking to grow significantly beyond its five biggest markets, writes Executive Editor Dennis Schaal.

CEO Brian Chesky said during its first-quarter earnings call that Airbnb is ready to step on the gas regarding international expansion. He cited Mexico, Brazil, China and Japan, among other countries, as markets the company is focusing on. Chesky said Airbnb recently updated its app in China, and the company is making similar improvements in Japan and South Korea.

Next, Tripadvisor executives said the company doesn’t have any plans for a sale at the moment despite having previously explored the possibility, writes Executive Editor Schaal.

Tripadvisor made the announcement during its recent first-quarter earnings call. The company had formed a special committee to review potential deals after controlling shareholder Liberty Tripadvisor revealed in February it was exploring a potential sale. Skift reported earlier that private equity firm Apollo Global Management was looking into the deal.

Meanwhile, the company offered a weaker outlook for its major businesses, which it attributed to changes in Google’s travel search results pages.

Finally, Saudi Arabia is set to unveil a new cruise brand Aroya this December that aims to serve a domestic market, writes Middle East Reporter Josh Corder.

Aroya ships will include cigar lounges, jacuzzis, wellness facilities among other features. However, Corder reports the company has no plans to add features that would appeal to overseas travelers – including alcohol. Aroya spokesperson Turky Kari said the company is targeting Arabian markets, adding wherever its ships travel, Aroya would follow Saudi law.