Business travel still has a long way to go in terms of sustainability and accommodating employee needs. Mastercard’s latest survey shows how no company is the same.

A new study from Mastercard highlights how decision makers and travelers perceive sustainability, vacation rentals, and other topics in corporate travel.

Survey feedback came from 265 corporate travel decision makers and 151 business travelers around the world. Other issues in the paper include reformed travel and expenses (T&E) policies and airplane class seating.

As corporate travel continues to evolve in the years since the pandemic, here’s what you need to know:

Push for sustainability in business travel

Previous research has shown that corporate travel has made few strides toward prioritizing sustainability. Some companies are taking steps, though, with rail travel and other initiatives.

Companies and travel decision makers

61% urge business travelers to consider sustainable options while booking

A quarter have a “sustainability tax” they internally charge to employees or departments based on booking options

42% encourage or mandate rail travel globally as an alternative to air travel, hoping to limit carbon emissions or reduce cost

58% encourage or mandate rail travel in specific countries

Business travelers

53% say their company encourages or mandates rail travel globally

78% say their company encourages or mandates rail travel regionally

Acceptance of vacation rentals

While sometimes cheaper, some companies avoid vacation rentals due to duty of care, which could include employee safety concerns. This isn’t stopping some companies and employees from exploring this option, though.

Companies and travel decision makers

53% permit booking vacation rentals

Business travelers

74% of business travelers say their companies allow booking vacation rentals for work trips, indicating some misalignment between traveler and decision maker expectations

Integrated and honed T&E policies and procedures

There is a growing market for tools and products that streamline T&E. Employees are vocal about their needs.

Business travelers

Over 42% believe their companies’ T&E policies need improvement

54% want payment and expense integration

66% say easy-to-find policies can help them follow T&E guidance

Who gets the ‘better’ airplane seat

Companies have varying policies about who gets the “good” seat, if anyone.

Companies and travel decision makers

27% don’t allow first class for anyone, but 40% allow first class for senior executives

15% bar basic economy for anyone

Business travelers