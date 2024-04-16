Citi and Chase plan to chase the rising Global Entry fees, allowing cardholders to still access Global Entry.

Starting October 1, 2024, Citi and Chase will cover higher Global Entry fees for certain cardholders.

The news comes after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) decided to drive up Global Entry fees by 20% — from $100 from $120 — by October, despite wiping application fees for minors. Global Entry permits pre-approved travelers a speedier entrance into the U.S.

Chase and Citi are among the credit card companies that subsidize Global Entry fees for some clients.

According to spokespeople from the two companies, members with these cards will receive up to $120 every four years to cover Global Entry renewal:

Citi/AAdvantage Executive

Citi Prestige

Chase Sapphire Reserve

United Explorer

United Club Visa Infinite

United Quest

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card

Aeroplan Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card

J.P. Morgan Reserve

Chase said cardholders could also use the credit for NEXUS, another CBP program that eases travel between the U.S. and Canada. NEXUS now costs $120, too.

The higher Global Entry fees have no impact on TSA PreCheck. Still, Chase and Citi Cardholders could apply the credit to this program, as well.