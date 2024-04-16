Skift Take
Citi and Chase plan to chase the rising Global Entry fees, allowing cardholders to still access Global Entry.
Starting October 1, 2024, Citi and Chase will cover higher Global Entry fees for certain cardholders.
The news comes after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) decided to drive up Global Entry fees by 20% — from $100 from $120 — by October, despite wiping application fees for minors. Global Entry permits pre-approved travelers a speedier entrance into the U.S.
Chase and Citi are among the credit card companies that subsidize Global Entry fees for some clients.
According to spokespeople from the two companies, members with these cards will receive up to $120 every four years to cover Global Entry renewal:
- Citi/AAdvantage Executive
- Citi Prestige
- Chase Sapphire Reserve
- United Explorer
- United Club Visa Infinite
- United Quest
- IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card
- IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card
- Aeroplan Card
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card
- J.P. Morgan Reserve
Chase said cardholders could also use the credit for NEXUS, another CBP program that eases travel between the U.S. and Canada. NEXUS now costs $120, too.
The higher Global Entry fees have no impact on TSA PreCheck. Still, Chase and Citi Cardholders could apply the credit to this program, as well.
The Daily Newsletter
Our daily coverage of the global travel industry. Written by editors and analysts from across Skift’s brands.
Have a confidential tip for Skift? Get in touch
Tags: airline credit cards, chase, citi, credit, credit cards, customs, global entry, jp morgan chase, nexus, travel credit card, tsa, tsa precheck, u.s. customs and border protection
Photo credit: Some of the Chase Sapphire credit cards used for booking travel and other things. Source: Chase.