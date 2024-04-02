While Global Entry fees will increase to account for "continuation and management of the programs," U.S. Customs and Border Protection will eliminate application fees for minors.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will increase fees for some Trusted Traveler Programs, including Global Entry, on October 1, 2024.

The Global Entry application fee will be $120, a 20% increase from its current $100 cost, CBP said Tuesday. Global Entry allows pre-approved travelers expedited entry into the United States. Programs designed to ease crossings at the Mexican and Canadian borders — SENTRI and NEXUS — will have the same price tag. The fee for NEXUS will see a steep 140% increase from its original $50 cost.

“As these programs have matured and expanded, updating the fee structures is critical to the continuation and management of the programs,” the statement said. The fees “have not been updated in over 15 years.”

TSA PreCheck will not be affected by this price hike.

Some premium credit cards — such as those offered by American Express, Chase, Capital One, and U.S. Bank — dedicate credits to cover the current $100 Global Entry application fee. While some credit cards provide travel credits that would cover the higher fee, other companies must determine whether they will continue covering the full expense.

A spokesperson for Chase Bank said it does not have any updates at this time. Skift contacted several other credit card companies but did not get an immediate response.

There is one bright spot: Minors will no longer pay an application fee for these programs, as long as their parent or legal guardian is already enrolled or actively applying. Members under 18 currently pay the full $100 fee.

As of August 2023, Global Entry had over 12 million members. Members must renew every five years, paying a fee each time.