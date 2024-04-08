Goa is seeking to reinvent itself as a year-round destination. Its partnership first with MakeMyTrip and now Agoda is a step towards being known for more than just its beaches.

Online travel platform Agoda has signed an agreement with Goa Tourism to promote the coastal state. The collaboration aims to highlight various experiences that the state can offer to different travelers.

As part of the partnership, Agoda will be creating custom pages and travel guides that would highlight Goa and its hidden gems. It will also be using its social media platforms for the promotion of the destination.

Goa beyond beaches: In February this year, the government of Goa partnered with online travel agency MakeMyTrip. As part of the agreement, MakeMyTrip will focus on the inland offerings of the state, promoting it as a year-round destination.

Goa has been focusing on promoting itself beyond its beaches as part of its regenerative tourism initiative and ‘Goa Beyond Beaches’ vision.

Ooty Most-Searched Leisure Destination for Domestic Summer Travel

Travel insights by online booking platform Booking.com has revealed that Ooty is the most-searched domestic leisure destination this year among Indian travelers. Booking.com Travel Predictions 2024 have revealed that 57% of the Indian travelers are looking to undertake long domestic trips between April 15 and July 15 this year.

Dubai continues to be the most-favored international destination for summer, followed by Singapore, London, Paris, and Bangkok.

Santosh Kumar, country manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com said that there has been a significant change in the way Indians are approaching summer travel in recent years. “While Indians are exploring both domestic and overseas destinations, we are seeing travelers gravitating towards culturally significant or leisure-oriented destinations with a growing desire for immersive experiences,” he added.

IndiGo Announces Three Routes in Kerala, Lakshadweep

Budget airline IndiGo has announced three new routes that are set to be operational from May this year. The new routes will connect Kozhikode with Kochi in Kerala; Kochi in Kerala with Agatti in the Lakshadweep archipelago; and Kozhikode with Agatti via Kochi, the airline has said.

Agatti is the latest destination to be added in IndiGo’s network, after the carrier began operating daily flights there from Bengaluru on March 31. Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales, IndiGo, said that these new flights would contribute to travel, tourism, and trade in the region.

The airline’s move is in line with the government of India’s push to tourism in Lakshadweep recently.

Jayaraj Shanmugam Appointed Head of Global Airport Operations at Air India

Air India has appointed Jayaraj Shanmugam as its head of global airport operations, and the appointment is set to come into effect on April 15. Shanmugam is set to join the carrier from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), where he is the Chief Operating Officer.

He has previously worked with airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Jet Airways. At Air India, he will oversee the airline’s airport operations worldwide and ensure coordination and efficiency to make the passenger journey smooth.

RCI Launches First-Ever Cruise Exchange Program in India

Timeshare exchange company RCI has launched its first-ever cruise exchange program in India on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. The program will allow members to use their timeshare ownerships in order to access discounted rates on cruise bookings worldwide.

As part of the program, active members of RCI would be able to book from a range of cruise options, including different destinations, cruise lengths, and cabin categories, RCI said in a statement.

Air India Express Launches Bag Track and Protect Services

Air India Express has launched ‘Bag Track and Protect’ services that would let passengers track their baggage. The services have been launched in partnership with Blue Ribbon Bag and would need to be pre-booked by passengers as add-ons.

This service would also facilitate expedited return of delayed baggage and allow passengers to get compensation in case of delayed baggage not being delivered within 96 hours of landing at the destination.