India is a strong player in Accor's global vision. The record-breaking expansion in 2023 is a step towards its goal of opening 30 properties in the country over the next three to five years.

French hospitality company Accor signed a record 11 hotels in India last year and opened six properties, it said in a statement released on Thursday.

Signing include luxury hotel Fairmont Agra and premium hotels Pullman Amritsar and Grand Mercure Jaipur Kukas. It also signed Novotel Bengaluru Airport Varun and ibis Styles Bengaluru Airport Varun.

The company opened 1,000 keys across Novotel Mumbai International Airport, Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre, Novotel Jodhpur ITI Centre, Grand Mercure Agra, ibis Mumbai Thane, and ibis Styles Goa Vagator.

The hotel company currently operates 62 hotels in India across its brands: Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles.

Plans For 2024

Accor is set to open nine hotels this year, including Raffles Jaipur, Grand Mercure Goa Candolim, and Novotel Goa Panjim.

Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO of Accor, has said that India is a key player in the company’s global vision. India is “a place of opportunity and growth,” he said.

In an interview with Skift, Bazin had said that the company will benefit from the expansion of the Indian middle class. This demographic is the target group for “Ibis, Mercure, and many of the hotels in our core.”

Accor operates one of the most prominent wedding hotels in India – Fairmont Jaipur. The success of this hotel has driven the company to expand the brand in India, with Fairmont properties set to come up in Udaipur, Mumbai, Shimla Fagu, and Agra.

Over the next three to five years, Accor is planning to add 30 operating hotels totaling 5,500 keys to its portfolio.