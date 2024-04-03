The partnership is part of HomeToGo’s efforts to boost its experiences business.

German vacation rental platform HomeToGo has partnered with Komoot, a route planning and navigation app for outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling, mountain biking, and running.

HomeToGo, which went public in 2021, offers price comparisons for short-term rentals and experiences. It processes some vacation rental bookings on its own website on behalf of partners; for other bookings it sends customers to partner websites.

Also a German company, Komoot was founded in 2010, and covers international sporting events like bike and trail running races.

The partnership with Komoot will provide hiking and biking route planning and navigation tools to HomeToGo’s travelers as part of its vacation rental booking experience. It is also making its experience business more comprehensive with this latest partnership.

This is how it works: After booking with HomeToGo, travelers are directed to a post-booking confirmation page. If they download the HomeToGo app, it grants them access to a complimentary map from Komoot. A voucher from HomeToGo will allow them to access Komoot maps specific to their trip.

The feature is currently only available for travelers in Germany booking with HomeToGo, but may extend to other travelers and markets later.

“We’re excited to partner with Komoot to also offer our outdoor-loving guests access to world-class route planning and navigation tools,” said Ben Gordon, Director of Product at HomeToGo. “With our unparalleled selection in rural areas, this partnership empowers our guests to discover stunning hiking and biking routes around their rentals.”

HomeToGo declined to comment on the financial details of the partnership.

HomeToGo Partnerships

The partnership with Komoot aligns with HomeToGo’s efforts to boost “experiences” as a service to its customers. Last October, the company partnered with GetYourGuide to integrate experiences as part of travelers’ post-booking journey on HomeToGo across all its markets. After booking a vacation rental, HometoGo customers see a selection of tours and activities to choose from in their email confirmations.

Last summer, HomeToGo also partnered with Squake, a climate tech solution for sustainable travel to enable travelers to offset the carbon emissions linked to their vacation rental stays.

2023 in Review

Last week, HomeToGo announced that it ended 2023 with 190 million euros ($200 million) in revenue and 22 million euros ($24 million) in net income. The company claimed its improved marketing efficiency and repeat bookings from customers has been a fundamental factor in its path to profitability.

HomeToGo CEO Patrick Andrae told Skift earlier that partnerships are a key component to HomeToGo’s repeat business and building a loyal customer base.