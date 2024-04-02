In this video from Skift India Summit 2024, Chris Hartley of Global Hotel Alliance and Anuraag Bhatnagar of Leela Hotels discuss the potential of the Indian travel market, the unique travel preferences of Indian travelers, and the importance of personalization and recognition in delivering exceptional guest experiences.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOWeswoWYCo&t=5s

In this video:

How India has evolved to play an increasingly important role in the global tourism industry, driven by rising outbound and inbound travel, as well as a strong domestic tourism sector. Strategies for enhancing guest experiences through personalization, cultural immersion, and unique offerings like the ceremonial rituals at Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts. Why the GHA Discovery loyalty program provides a differentiated advantage, showcasi