The Banyan Tree Dubai is now open - an improvement over the former Caesars, says Ennismore.

Caesars Palace Dubai is no more following a Monday rebranding. The luxury, non-gaming resort operated in the city since 2018, and is now Banyan Tree Dubai with Ennismore as the new manager. Many of the Caesars’ staff have taken jobs with Ennismore, but not the most senior members.

Caesars’ regional president in Dubai, Anthony Costa, has left the property, Banyan Tree Dubai confirmed to Skift. Costa’s second-in-command, Thomas Combescot-Lepere, has also left.

There is “no timeline on their replacements as yet,” Banyan Tree told Skift.

Like Caesars, Banyan Tree Dubai is a partnership with Dubai Holding. Numerous Ennismore hotels are expected across the emirate through their deal.

For now, the new Banyan Tree Dubai has an interim management team. The former director of operations at Caesars Palace Dubai, Jules Dubois, serves as interim hotel manager of the new Banyan.

The Banyan Tree Dubai Rebrand

According to Ennismore’s release, the ”repositioned” and “improved” Banyan Tree Dubai has 179 rooms, a Banyan Tree spa, a “mini rainforest” and five F&B outlets, offering brands from both Banyan Tree and Ennismore’s Carte Blanched F&B studio.

Banyan Tree has also taken over operations of the 96 private residences, housed in a separate tower and offering a collection of one to four-bedroom units. According to local publication WhatsOn, other facilities of the old Caesars are moving to a new hotel called the Bluewaters Beach Hotel.

This new hotel already has its own Instagram page.

Banyan Tree declined to provide further details.