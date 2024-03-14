The prospect of an eight hour transatlantic flight without a hot meal may not receive a warm reception from everyone.

This week marked the start of two new transatlantic routes from JetBlue: Nonstop flights to Dublin from New York’s JFK and Boston.

However, hungry passengers on their way to and from the Emerald Isle might be in for a rather cool surprise.

JetBlue has confirmed to Skift that it is unable to serve hot food options to guests in its Core (economy) cabin on the routes. This is in contrast to JetBlue’s usual “build your own hot meal” offering provided on most of its transatlantic flights.

The explanation lies in the aircraft.

The bulk of JetBlue’s transatlantic flying program is operated by the Airbus A321LR (long range). As the name suggests, this plane is specially designed to fly longer routes.

However, for certain transatlantic links, JetBlue is flying the Airbus A321neo. This variant, which is more typically found on domestic and regional flights, does not have oven capacity for economy passengers.

It’s Not Just Dublin

Alongside the new Dublin routes, the A321neo also operates select services between Boston and London. It will also serve Edinburgh when the Scottish capital joins the JetBlue route map in May.

JetBlue told Skift that to compensate for the lack of hot meal options, it has worked with New York-based culinary partner DIG “to design an innovative and high-quality menu that closely aligns with the beloved culinary experience on our A321LR transatlantic routes.”

Examples of the dishes, all of which are served chilled, include a chicken grain bowl and pesto pasta salad. Hot drinks are still provided on A321neo flights, which have journey times of up to eight hours.

The airline said that all customers receive an email before their flight detailing what they can expect onboard, including food and beverage options. Information about the A321neo and its bespoke menus are available on the JetBlue website.

Hot Food for Premium Passengers

Customers seated in JetBlue’s upscale Mint cabin will continue to receive hot food options, irrespective of the aircraft flown. The airline is collaborating with New York restaurant Legacy Records for its premium menu with lamb shoulder and roast chicken currently on offer.

JetBlue’s A321LR can carry 138 passengers, with 24 Mint Suites and 114 economy seats. The A321neo placed on transatlantic duties has a larger capacity of 160, with 16 suites and 144 economy seats.

JetBlue’s foray into the transatlantic market started in 2021, with flights between the U.S. East Coast and London. It has since grown its footprint in Europe to include Paris, Amsterdam, and now Dublin.