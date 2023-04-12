Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Wednesday, April 12. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Listen Now

Episode Notes

JetBlue Airways announced on Tuesday it’s launching service to Amsterdam this summer as part of its European expansion. But is the company disrupting the transatlantic market as it claims? That’s not really the case, reports Edward Russell, editor of Airline Weekly, Skift brand.

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes argued that travelers on the New York-Amsterdam route had long been subject to expensive fares and mediocre service provided by other U.S. airlines. He added JetBlue would bring down fares and improve the experience for customers flying between the U.S. and Amsterdam.

However, Russell writes JetBlue really hasn’t disrupted the transatlantic market, or more specifically the New York-London one. Overall average fares, including all service classes, jumped 3 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to pre-Covid levels. The third quarter is traditionally the busiest for flights between North America and Europe. In addition, Russell notes most travelers would be hard-pressed to distinguish a business class flight on British Airways or Delta Air Lines, or one on JetBlue.

Next, several news outlets reported on Tuesday that Airbnb had acquired Scotland-based property portal Letting Cloud. However, the short-term rental giant denied it was making the move, writes Short-Term Rental Srividya Kalyanaram.

An Airbnb spokesperson said it’s never had discussions or any sort of a relationship with Letting Cloud. Letting Cloud produces technology that verifies short-term rental licenses and permits held by landlords.

Finally, we profile Elizabeth Stenne, an artist who has produced work for some of the world’s prestigious hotels, in an At Your Service story, Skift’s monthly feature on travel’s coolest jobs.

Corporate Travel Editor Matthew Parsons reports that Stenne has created art for the likes of Paris’ George V hotel and the Sofitel New York out of a rustic French studio. Despite her reputation for making art for opulent properties, she said her works can be any style, having to navigate the fine line between art and decoration. Stenne admitted that she largely works in the shadows, admitting that she paints without knowing where the finished product will be displayed.