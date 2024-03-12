Aman Dubai is scheduled to open in 2027, and wants to shake up the city as Aman did in New York.

During the unveiling of the Aman Dubai this week, chairman and CEO Vlad Doronin said it will “probably” be the most expensive hotel in the UAE.

That’s saying a lot in Dubai – a city already home to two Atlantis resorts and an unofficial ‘seven-star hotel’.

Aman Dubai will open in 2027 within an area called Jumeirah 2, past the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. It will have a 350-meter private beach, a 2,300-square-meter spa and its own Aman Club – a members-only club that can cost $200,000 a year at Aman New York.

It will be an all-suite property but we don’t know the key count yet. Doronin told Skift in February that Aman’s city hotels do not exceed 90 rooms. The development is also promising nine acres of manicured gardens.

Designed by Kerry Hill Architects, known for their work with Aman’s Japanese properties, the upcoming resort will have views of the Gulf or Dubai’s skyline, including the Burj Khalifa.

“It will probably be the most expensive hotel in the UAE,” Doronin told local newspaper The National.

“We’re going to spend money on quality products, very high-quality products which cost money. It’s a unique product, it’s an all-suite hotel and rooms will have views of the ocean and the city, private pools and beautiful greenery, and this justifies the high prices,” he added.

The Aman New York had a similar pricing strategy when it opened in August 2022. It launched with rates of $3,200 on its opening night, making it Manhattan’s priciest property. The standard rate now on a weekend in August 2024 is around $2,133.

UAE Hotel Rates

Let’s see what $2,000 gets you in Dubai and the UAE right now according to in-house booking platforms.

Dubai’s world-famous Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel is often seen as the city’s most luxurious property. It is the flagship hotel of the state-owned Jumeirah Group and has been colloquially known as the world’s only seven-star hotel since it opened in 1999. The property sits on its own man-made island and boasts 202 double-height suites.

A night’s stay this coming weekend (March 16-17) starts at $1,668. Summer is low-season in Dubai but a weekend stay in August is posted to cost $1,568.

Another one of Dubai’s most expensive hotels now is the Bulgari Resort Dubai, a super-exclusive hotel operated by Marriott and branded by the Bulgari fashion brand. Like the Burj Al Arab, it too sits on its own private island.

A stay there from March 16-17 is posted by Marriott to cost $1,322 for a single night. A suite at the same hotel can start from $3,157.

Outside Dubai, one of Abu Dhabi’s most exclusive properties is Nurai Island, a private island of 23 villas. There, a stay is available on March 16 for $1,777.

Dubai Take Two

The press release for Aman Dubai calls it the brand’s first property in the city. In May 2008, Aman announced a hotel in Dubai located at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC). It was to be jointly operated with GHM. The hotel never materialized and was never mentioned again after the initial press release.