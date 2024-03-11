Amadeus acquired another company earlier this year to expand its biometrics business. Now it's taken the same strategy to expand its payments business.

Amadeus has acquired Voxel, which provides digital products that travel companies can use to complete payments from consumers.

Acquisition price and terms were not disclosed. More than 200 Voxel employees have joined Amadeus as part of the deal.

Madrid-headquartered Amadeus in 2022 established the payments subsidiary Outpayce, which includes a platform that’s meant to help third-party payments and fintech companies connect quickly and easily to travel companies.

Amadeus said the latest acquisition strengthens its existing products and expands that business, particularly in the hospitality industry. And it strengthens Amadeus’s payments business for corporate travel, including reservations and expense management.

Voxel also brings a product that better automates invoice management for tour operators, corporate travel agencies, hotel aggregators, and hotels, Amadeus said.

Voxel clients include more than 50,000 hotels, more than 1,000 tour operators and other travel companies, and more than 3,000 restaurants and franchises.

Clients include Expedia, Booking.com, Hotelbeds, Webbeds, TUI, EasyjetHolidays, Jet2Holidays, Meliá Hotels International, NH Hotel Group, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotel Group, Accor, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, and Europcar.

Barcelona-based Voxel said in January that it generated turnover of €18 million ($19.7 million) in 2023, the best performance since it was founded in 1998. And it had projected that it would complete a €23 million turnover in 2024.

Amadeus completed a survey last year that found travelers’ top expectation over the next 10 years is that payments should be easy and seamless.